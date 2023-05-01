Submit Release
May 1, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Urges Biden Administration to Provide Medicare Coverage for Alzheimer's Treatment

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond, Va. -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a bipartisan group of 25 other state attorneys general calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide coverage for a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proven to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.

In an April 26th letter, Attorney General Miyares and 25 other attorneys general asked CMS to provide full and unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments, consistent with its decades-long practice of covering FDA-approved prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries.

The mentioned treatment in the letter is FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed against amyloid to help Alzheimer’s patients. Currently, CMS will only cover mAbs administered through clinical trials or other studies.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that impacts hundreds of thousands of Virginians. Patients, families, and caregivers who live in rural or underserved regions deserve the same treatment opportunities as those who live near or who can afford to travel to institutions administering potentially life-changing clinical trials,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The full letter can be read here.

In addition to Virginia, the request includes attorneys general from Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

 

