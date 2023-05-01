Thomas Fautrel, President & Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, named as a 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor

It is an honor to be ranked within the top 100 advisors in Maryland. I am especially grateful to my team for their hard work and dedication to supporting our clients in reaching their financial goals.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that their President and Co-Founder, Thomas Fautrel, has been named in the Forbes 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

“It is an honor to be ranked within the top 100 advisors in Maryland for the third consecutive year,” said Thomas Fautrel. “I am especially grateful to my team for their hard work and dedication to supporting our clients in reaching their financial goals.”

At Seventy2 Capital, Thomas primarily advises Fortune 500 Executives on their stock and benefit plans along with creating customized portfolio solutions. He is focused on the practice’s growth initiatives and strategies on geographic expansion. In that capacity, he manages Financial Advisor development and integration. He also serves as the practice’s general principal, supervising and managing branch activities.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to help achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. With offices along the East Coast, we have been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Wealth Management Teams – High Net Worth in the United States (2022). Visit Seventy2 Capital.com.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

CAR-0423-01263

