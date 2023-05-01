Submit Release
DBE goals for Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funded projects

AMES, Iowa – May 1, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking input from Iowans concerning the FY 2024-2026 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goals for the Federal Highway Administration funded projects.

In establishing our three-year DBE goal, the Iowa DOT is seeking public participation on its goal-setting process from minority, women, general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials. The Iowa DOT must follow Federal Code 49 CFR §26.45 when establishing its DBE goal and conduct a public consultation process.

To comment on the process on how the Iowa DOT should establish its FY 2024-2026 DBE goal, email or mail Nikita.Rainey@iowadot.us or Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director, Civil Rights Bureau, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa 50010.

Input meetings
The Iowa DOT has scheduled two meetings to discuss the federal DBE goal methodology setting process. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings either in person or via MS Teams. To have your name added to the email distribution list to receive instructions on the how to connect to the meeting, please email Nikita.Rainey@iowadot.us.

The in-person meetings will be held in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, in the Admin. First Floor South Conference Room.

  • 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023: Goal methodology setting process meeting
  • 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023: Proposed goal discussion

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed above by May 18, 2023.

Please contact Nikita Rainey at 515-239-1304 If you have any questions regarding the Iowa DOT’s Annual Goal Setting Process.

Federal and state laws prohibit employment and/or public accommodation discrimination on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, gender identity, national origin, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. If you believe you have been discriminated against, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission at 800-457-4416 or Iowa Department of Transportation’s affirmative action officer.

