Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Hartford Fire, Chubb, InSource Insurance

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States) , Chubb Limited (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States) , James River Insurance Company (United States) , Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States) , Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market to witness a CAGR of 2.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Breakdown by Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream) by Type (Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market size is estimated to increase by USD 406.6 Million at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2783.4 Million.
Definition:
Casualty insurance for the oil and gas sector is a type of insurance coverage that provides protection against accidental bodily injury or property damage that may occur during the course of operations in the oil and gas industry. This type of insurance is designed to cover a range of risks associated with exploration, drilling, production, transportation, and storage of oil and gas. Casualty insurance for the oil and gas sector typically covers third-party liability, workers' compensation, and property damage. It is essential for companies operating in the oil and gas sector to have this type of insurance coverage to protect their assets and mitigate potential financial losses in case of accidents or unforeseen events.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market: Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability
Key Applications/end-users of Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream
Market Trends:
The Growing Use of Blockchain in Casualty Insurance Sector
Market Drivers:
The Rising Risk in the Oil & Gas Sector Due to Search of New Source
Market Opportunities:
The Emerging Demand for Casualty Coverage among the Developing Countries Oil & Gas Sector
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
