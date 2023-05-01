Governor Abbott Commemorates National Day Of Prayer At Governor’s Prayer Breakfast In Round Rock

May 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commemorated the National Day of Prayer at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock. Addressing more than 700 interfaith and community leaders, the Governor highlighted the importance of prayer in our everyday lives and presented a proclamation recognizing Thursday, May 4 as A Day of Prayer in Texas.

"I have found what many of you have found, and that is God is always revealing and He is with us," said Governor Abbott. "Just over a year ago, a powerful tornado destroyed Salado. I toured the damage that ravaged the town, including First Cedar Valley Baptist Church. The church was leveled and wiped off the face of the Earth, but one thing survived unscathed: a massive cross. The spirit of community brought together by God persevered, and that church has been rebuilt less than a year later. Just like He was with First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, God is with us on this National Day of Prayer and every day. He reminds us in so many ways that all we need to do is pray."

The Governor's Prayer Breakfast is an affiliate of the National Day of Prayer, an annual interfaith observance that seeks to mobilize unified public prayer for America. Learn more about the National Day Of Prayer.