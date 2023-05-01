K-12 makerspace materials Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Follett, GoldieBlox, MakerBot Industries
K-12 makerspace materials Market Opportunities 2023-2030
K-12 makerspace materials Market will witness a 9.44% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on K-12 makerspace materials Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the K-12 makerspace materials market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Follett Corporation (United States), GoldieBlox (United States), MakerBot Industries, LLC (United States), SparkFun Education (United States), littleBits (United States), Kâ€™NEX Education (United States), TechShop (United States), 3Dexter (India), LEGO Education (United States), Raspberry Pi Foundation (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global K-12 makerspace materials market to witness a CAGR of 9.44% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by K-12 Makerspace Materials Comprehensive Study by Type (Robotic Toolkits, Construction Materials, Art and Craft Materials), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School). The K-12 makerspace materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 415.81 Million at a CAGR of 9.44% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 862.2 Million.
Definition:
The K-12 makerspace materials market refers to the market for products and materials that are used in K-12 makerspaces. Makerspaces are collaborative workspaces where students can come together to create, invent, and learn through hands-on projects. The materials used in makerspaces can vary widely depending on the focus of the space and the projects that are being worked on, but they often include tools, equipment, and consumable materials such as electronics, robotics, 3D printers, laser cutters, wood and metalworking tools, crafting materials, and software. The K-12 makerspace materials market encompasses the companies that design, manufacture, and sell these materials to schools, educators, and students.
Market Trends:
Introduction of AR and VR Worldwide and Increased Emphasis on Mobile Makerspaces
Market Drivers:
Increasing Popularity of Maker Movement and Increasing Emphasis on Makerspace-Aligned Curriculum
Market Opportunities:
Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India and Government Initiatives to Expand the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of K-12 makerspace materials Market: Robotic Toolkits, Construction Materials, Art and Craft Materials
Key Applications/end-users of K-12 makerspace materials Market: Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School
