Governor Newsom Proclaims Older Californians Month 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2023, as “Older Californians Month.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

On this 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month, I ask all Californians to join me and our local, state, and federal partners in recognizing the invaluable contributions of millions of older adults to our past, present and future. Our state is home to more than nine million residents aged 60 or older, and we are committed to building an inclusive California for all across the lifespan.

This year’s theme – Aging Unbound – lifts up the wide-ranging opportunities and experiences that Californians of all races, ethnicities, cultures, genders, and sexual orientations enjoy from age 60 to well over age 100. Californians are aging and embracing change by trying new activities to stay engaged in the community. Leveraging the knowledge, insight and confidence that age affords, older Californians are active in volunteerism, employment, mentoring and social clubs. In this way, they continue to forge new relationships and connections with family, friends and community members.

Older Californians enrich our families, communities, and economy through diverse life experiences, cultures, and contributions. Californians enjoy the fourth highest life expectancy in the United States, contributing to more people who reach the century mark than ever before. Today’s five-year-olds have a better chance than ever of living to 100. By the end of the decade, 11 million Californians will be age 60 or older, and over one million will be 85 or older.

California is out in front of these national demographic shifts, continuing to deliver results in year three of the state’s 10-year Master Plan for Aging. Building on the groundbreaking work of the previous two years, the Administration is driving 95 new initiatives designed to advance equity, housing, transportation, health care, caregiving, affordability and more. California’s work has inspired others to follow our lead, with more than a dozen states joining the Master Plan for Aging movement in 2022 and new proposed federal legislation for a national master plan.

I’m proud of the bold investments that my Administration, in partnership with the Legislature and community stakeholders, has made to advance these priorities, including expansion of Medi-Cal coverage to people age 50+ regardless of immigration status, elimination of the Medi-Cal asset test to protect lifesavings and homes, expansion of the number of community housing options for older adults and people with disabilities, and unprecedented investments to support training and stipends for direct care workers and family caregivers. These investments, guided by the Master Plan for Aging, are building a California for all ages and abilities.

As we take time this month to honor older Californians who have contributed decades of knowledge, skills, and wisdom to make the Golden State what it is today, let us recommit ourselves to building a vibrant, equitable future for Californians of all ages and abilities.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2023, as “Older Californians Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of April 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State



