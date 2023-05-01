Submit Release
NC Division of Coastal Management to meet May 8 to discuss proposed Area of Environmental Concern Nomination

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management will hold a meeting at the Morehead City Train Depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City, May 8 at 9 a.m. to discuss an Area of Environmental Concern (AEC) Nomination. The nomination was submitted on behalf of the Beaufort Citizens Alliance to consider property in the Town of Beaufort for designation as a Natural or Cultural Resource AEC. 

The public is invited to observe, however, this will not be a public hearing. 

WHO:      NC Division of Coastal Management

WHAT:    Meeting on proposed Area of Environmental Concern Nomination

WHEN:    May 8 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Morehead City Train Depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City

Division staff will present an overview of the AEC Nomination Process, and provide a summary of the AEC Nomination as well as a review of the existing applicable Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) rules. Landowners, members of the local government, the CRC and Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) members will be given the opportunity to present at the meeting. 

To learn more about the full AEC Nomination Process, go to the DCM website

Under the procedures set forth in 15A NCAC 7H .0500 Natural and Cultural Resource Areas, the Division of Coastal Management is required to conduct a preliminary evaluation of a proposed AEC nomination after meeting with the landowners, local governments, CRC and CRAC members in whose jurisdiction the site is located. The preliminary evaluation will be presented to the CRC at its next meeting at which time the Commission will consider the merits of the proposal.

                                                                                     # # #

