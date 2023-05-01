ABC Supply Co., Inc. announces Homes For Our Troops-themed Indy 500 Car and launches $1 million donation match to the organization’s mission

/EIN News/ -- Taunton, MA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAUNTON, Mass. – The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will be spotlighted during the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28, 2023. HFOT’s Platinum Partner, ABC Supply Co. Inc., gifted the design of #14 AJ Foyt Racing car to help bring awareness to the organization’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. ABC Supply will also match all donations made to HFOT – up to $1 million total – for the entire month of May from Monday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 31.

The car’s stars and stripes design celebrates American pride and prominently features the HFOT mission of Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply will spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2023 Indy 500,” says HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue with a generous $1 million match, the initiative will raise much needed awareness about our mission throughout the country. ABC Supply’s incredible enthusiasm and patriotic commitment to our mission enables us to get even more injured Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need and deserve.”

ABC Supply Co. Inc., North America’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, and other select exterior and interior building products, has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.

“ABC Supply has supported HFOT since 2020, with their Core Values resonating deeply with who we are as a company,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “We’re honored to continue raising awareness for this organization alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing during this storied and prestigious race.”

“Racing has given us many wonderful opportunities but being part of the Homes For Our Troops campaign to raise awareness and help our troops who have suffered such severe injuries is a true privilege," said A.J. Foyt, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. "We're proud to partner with ABC Supply to support this very worthy cause.”



Homes For Our Troops has delivered over 350 homes in 45 states and currently has 75 active projects nationwide. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for Veterans.

Learn more about Homes For Our Troops and its mission at www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About ABC Supply: ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere. ABC Supply is a 17-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page.

