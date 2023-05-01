HazelGrove Early Education Centre Creating Lifelong Learners in Baulkham Hills, Australia

Dedicated professionals combine years of educational experience at HazelGrove Early Education Centre. This unique, state-of-the-art venue is at the forefront of early childhood education, joining each child where they are on the path to lifelong learning.

Children start an educational journey at HazelGrove Childcare Centre Baulkham Hills, where teachers cultivate a passion for learning that will follow them throughout their lives. Experienced educators foster healthy development in language acquisition, physical and mental well-being, fun, and recreation.

“Everything we do at HazelGrove Childcare Baulkham Hills is geared towards ensuring your child has a fantastic time full of adventures and learning valuable skills,” the founders said.

Committed to care and education

HazelGrove educators believe nurturing confident children helps them enjoy learning for the rest of their lives. The staff operates with the goal of exceeding all needs of parents and children, creating a “home away from home” environment that caters to academic, nutritional, and social necessities.

The facility employs a professionally trained cook and uses fresh, nutritious, wholesome ingredients to craft a flexible menu that ensures a tailored, balanced, and diverse diet.

“It takes a lot of practice, genuineness, and a state-of-the-art facility to provide a secure and caring environment for today’s kids,” HazelGrove representatives said. “Our goal is to give kids access to the latest technology to get the best and most relevant knowledge while keeping them in contact with nature and teaching them the value of human relationships.”

Founded by a family, for families

Children become active agents in their own learning at HazelGrove Childcare Baulkham Hills, where teachers value the individual identity of each child. By creating an enriching and stimulating environment, children receive choices and become motivated to learn. The staff focuses on establishing a positive culture that creates a safe, comfortable place for kids to play, share, and grow with confidence.

“We encourage the development of each student’s unique early childhood journey since we know each kid is on a different path. We give kids a place to study where they are protected by adults who are as, if not more competent than, guardians,” HazelGrove founders said.

Early Learning Years Framework (ELYF)

The experienced childhood educators at HazelGrove Early Education Centre developed the ELYF curriculum to offer the care and support of well-trained teachers while igniting a lifelong passion for learning.

— 0-2 Years: Encouraging learning through play

This program nurtures young minds to discover and grow through play in a safe, controlled environment.

— 2-3 Years: Play-based learning

Children become involved in their education through self-directed activities, hands-on learning, and collaborative play.

— 3-6 Years: Combined directive tuition and play-based learning

HazelGrove’s professionally developed Pre-K program strategically introduces age-appropriate learning in a school-like environment.

Conclusion

Visit the HazelGrove Early Education Centre website to learn more about the childhood educational opportunities available. Reach out on Facebook or Instagram to connect through social media.

Media Contact

HazelGrove Early Education Centre

Media Relations

Australia