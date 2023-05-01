Conrad Cairo Hotel participates in the World Earth Week through environmentally friendly initiatives

Conrad Cairo Hotel participates in the World Earth Week, with serious steps and clear strategies aimed at preserving the environment, recycling waste, as well as cleaning the surrounding streets, within the framework of achieving environmental sustainability, preserving natural resources, and reducing pollution of all kinds.

Conrad Cairo Hotel’s program to protect the environment extends over a period of 5 days, through which cooperation takes place with the Nasheed Center specialized in recycling, by recycling soap to use it properly and obtain new cleaning products from it. In addition to the participation of a number of Conrad Cairo’s employees in cleaning the streets surrounding the hotel areas, cooperation with the Egyptian Clothing Bank to provide a number of used clothes with the aim of distributing them to the needy families, lastly to launching a program with the Life Makers Charitable Association to feed and send food meals to the beneficiaries.

Conrad is keen to allocate an entire day aimed at completely eliminating the use of paper and heading towards digitization in all transactions within the hotel under the slogan "Paperless Day", as part of Conrad Cairo Hotel's efforts to raise awareness about preserving the environment and rationalizing the use of solid waste. Adopting an environmentally friendly initiative using modern technology.

Conrad Cairo Hotel’s awareness is a solid part of the success of the environmental preservation initiative, the hotel launched a training course for employees on the use of environmentally friendly alternatives, which aims to reduce reliance on products that cause global warming and are a pollution sources.

Mr. Ismail Sirry, General Manager of Conrad Cairo Hotel, expressed his happiness with the hotel's participation in the World Earth Week, assuring that environmental protection is a societal responsibility based on an important principle, which is to avoid harming the environment that contains everyone, and therefore it must be preserved. Environmental sustainability is a development that the Egyptian state is following at a steady pace, especially after the recommendations of the recent climate conference, COP 27.

Conrad Cairo Hotel is an important landmark on the Nile River in the heart of the bustling Egyptian capital. It is a 5-star hotel with a variety of restaurants such as Kamala, which serves the finest Pan Asian food, Jayda, which offers the most delicious oriental middle eastern food, Solana, which is the best choice for eating on the Nile front, Stage One Bar & Lounge that gives its guests an unforgettable night, and Oak, which takes guests on a guided tour among the most delicious Italian dishes.

Media Contact

Conrad Cairo Hotel

Reservations

+20 2 25808000

1191 Nile Corniche, Souq Al ASR, Bulaq

Cairo Governorate 11221

Egypt