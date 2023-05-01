Cedar Home Loans Donates $25,000 to Colorado Mountain Club

Local mortgage broker Cedar Home Loans donated $25,000 to the Colorado Mountain Club to help preserve hiking trails and mountain huts across the Centennial State. CHL made the generous donation to give back to the community they have served for more than 13 years, and to rehabilitate the one-of-a-kind natural backdrop that Coloradans have come to know and love.

"As a Colorado-based mortgage broker, Cedar Home Loans understands the importance of giving back to our community. That's why we are thrilled to have donated $25,000 to the Colorado Mountain Club, an organization that embodies the adventurous spirit and love of nature that is synonymous with our great state," a company representative stated.

"We are conﬁdent that our support will help the Colorado Mountain Club inspire even more people to explore the mountains and appreciate their natural beauty."

The representative clariﬁed that donating to the organization made perfect sense for Cedar Home Loans. While the company is experienced in closing on regular homes, they are also known for aiding clients in obtaining off-grid properties secluded in nature. As such, Cedar Home Loans believes in helping the community preserve the natural beauty that attracts homeowners to the mountains.

"We know true success is about more than just business growth—it's about making a positive impact on the world around us," the company representative aﬃrmed.

Colorado Mountain Club is known as the largest outdoor and conservation nonproﬁt club in the Rockies. Their advocacy and stewardship has conserved much of the state's trails, camps, and natural resource areas. With Cedar Home Loans' donation, the club is poised to continue its century-long legacy.

"By supporting the Colorado Mountain Club, we are not only helping to preserve a cherished part of our state's heritage, but also investing in the health and wellbeing of our fellow Coloradans," the company representative ended.

About Cedar Home Loans:

Cedar Home Loans is a Colorado-based mortgage service that offers tailored mortgage and lending solutions. They specialize in pre-approval and mortgages for in-state properties, reﬁnancing instruments, and mortgage rate estimation. CHL handles simple to complex home loans, off-grid properties, unwarrantable condominiums, second homes, and vacation properties.

Media Contact

Cedar Home Loans LLC

Andrew McBryan

+1 303-549-5277

730 Maxwell Ave

Boulder

CO 80304

United States