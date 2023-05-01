"Taiwan the Lucky Land" campaign to begin on May 1st International tourists are welcome to come to Taiwan to enjoy a lucky draw for prizes

Independent international tourists arriving in Taiwan will have the opportunity to draw prizes of NT$5,000 in spending credits. To participate, travelers to Taiwan need to register on the event website (5000.taiwan.net.tw) from 1-7 days before their flight is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOTC (Ministry of Transportation and Communications) Minister Wang Kwo-Tsai announced that the "Taiwan the Lucky Land" campaign will begin at 12:00 pm (noon) on May 1st, Taiwan time. He made the announcement at an event held at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2. Independent international tourists arriving in Taiwan will have the opportunity to draw for prizes of NT$5,000 in spending credits. At the same event, the Tourism Bureau, MOTC, introduced the event website (5000.taiwan.net.tw) and demonstrated the lucky draw for independent travelers. Arriving international tourists were invited to participate. Passengers were pleasantly surprised by the opportunity to win spending money for lodging and shopping.

The "Taiwan the Lucky Land" promotion was launched by the Tourism Bureau to attract even more foreign tourists to Taiwan. To participate, travelers to Taiwan need to register on the event website (5000.taiwan.net.tw) from 1-7 days before their flight is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan. At registration, travelers choose their preference between a pre-paid ecard or accommodation vouchers. Upon arrival in Taiwan, travelers participate in a lucky draw to see if they win the prize they selected (either the prepaid ecard or accommodation vouchers) which have a value of NT$5,000. The objective is to attract more visitors to Taiwan, which will support the tourism industry as well as the broader economy. The Tourism Bureau's overseas offices have been actively promoting the lucky draw program through channels such as local media and social media.

Minister Wang noted that the Tourism Bureau uses tourism circles to integrate local resources, develop regional tourism characteristics, package tourism products, develop cruise itineraries, jointly promote high-quality tourism, and build international brands. The Bureau's overseas offices play a critical role in several areas. These include analyzing trends, such as seasonality and target market preferences; participating in international tourism exhibitions and other large-scale events; organizing presentations to promote themed tours; and managing advertising and marketing campaigns. One goal is to broaden Taiwan's inbound tourism base. The Tourism Bureau combines the marketing capabilities of various ministries and agencies to increase the promotion of incentives that focus on inbound tourism and increase the number of people who choose Taiwan as a preferred destination.

In addition to the raffle for independent travelers, the Tourism Bureau is also offering incentives that encourage local travel agencies to cooperate with foreign travel agencies in welcoming more tour groups to Taiwan. Local travel agencies can receive grants ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$50,000, depending on the number of travelers and the length of stay in Taiwan. In addition, Taiwan is restarting its "half-day transit tour" program, which has always been popular with transit passengers. Reservations for these tours will start to be accepted on May 1st. Also, to feature the strengths of Taiwan's post-pandemic tourism market, the Tourism Bureau has completed six videos under the theme of "SHOW@TAIWAN." The films welcome international tourists to Taiwan, showing the country's beauty and highlighting new traveling experiences. One objective of these efforts is to meet Taiwan's goal of welcoming six million international visitors to Taiwan this year!

Media Contact

Vivian Lin, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, 213-399-9128, icl99ti01@gmail.com

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Bureau