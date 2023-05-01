NGVi Launches AFVi To Meet Growing Demand for Alternative Fuel Training

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi), the only ASE-accredited training provider in the entire alternative fuels industry, is proud to announce that it is launching the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi). This news was shared at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, currently being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. As an expansion of the scope of NGVi, AFVi will offer training courses to drivers, vehicle technicians, and fueling station personnel involved with light-, medium-, and heavy-duty fleets that operate hydrogen, propane, and electric vehicles.

A New Chapter for NGVi

According to Annalloyd Thomason, NGVi's vice president and general manager, the reason for this expansion was simple: "While we've spent the better part of 30 years specializing in natural gas vehicle and fueling training, we recognize that many fleets are embracing other fuels in an effort to diversify. We're ready to transition from an ASE-accredited training organization with subject matter expertise solely in natural gas to a world-class training organization in all alternative fuels."

Work Ahead

With AFVi's official announcement, Thomason noted that a lot of work is still ahead. "Having known about our expertise in natural gas vehicle training, many of our customers have asked us whether we plan to offer training on hydrogen, electric, and propane vehicles. As a result, we're currently in the development process for driver, technician, and fleet management training content for virtually every alternative fuel. We don't take this responsibility lightly, and we will dedicate the time and effort to ensure that our new courses are up to the standard that others expect — the same standard that helped us secure our recognition as the only ASE-accredited training provider in this industry."

Thomason and the rest of her team are excited for the opportunities ahead. "We're sharing this now so that people know it's coming," she said, "and we can connect with companies that are interested to learn more."

Get Updates on AFVi

Those interested in receiving updates about the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute are encouraged to contact them through their website, www.AFVi.com , or by email at training@afvi.com.

SOURCE Natural Gas Vehicle Institute