Americor Appoints Finance Executive Bobby Rizzo as Executive Vice President & General Manager of Lending

Mr. Rizzo to lead the company's next phase of lending growth and loan securitization.

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americor Financial, a leading provider of debt relief solutions, announced today the appointment of Bobby Rizzo as its new Executive Vice President and General Manager of Lending.

This new executive position was created in response to the rapid expansion in lending volume for our sister company, Credit9, over the past year. Rizzo will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and execution of our lending initiatives, along with maximizing revenues and profits through the next phase growth at Credit9.

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Bobby joined our team in October of 2020 as our SVP of Finance and Treasury. Since then, his vision and expertise have been instrumental in driving our loan volume to new heights by setting up Credit9's new warehouse line of credit, establishing our banking partnership relationship with Cross River Bank, and launching our new servicing platform (LoanPro).

"Bobby's leadership has resulted in the expansion of the Credit9 team from less than 20 members to one that is now approaching 100 members, with plans for significant growth into the future. Under his guidance, Credit9 has also set in motion a new loan origination system (DigiFi) as well as plans for loan securitizations, which will take the company's lending capabilities to even greater heights in the months to come."

For over 14 years, Rizzo has been a proven finance leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in financial planning and analysis, capital management, and lending. Rizzo has held various executive finance roles in the financial services, mortgage, and alternative investment industries, always with a focus on continual revenue growth and company profitability.

"I'm grateful for CEO David Norris and Americor's founder and owner, Benny Ganatra, in selecting me for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor, and for supporting me since joining the company," said Rizzo. "I am honored and humbled by being afforded this new opportunity, and I am excited to continue collaborating with our incredible executive team as we work to serve and provide debt relief to as many distressed American families as possible, helping them overcome their financial hardships in 2023 and for years to come."

Rizzo received his Bachelor's degree in Business from Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY and a Master's Degree in Finance and Financial Management Services from Baruch College in New York City, along with a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the University of California in Irvine, CA.

About Americor and Credit9

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com. Credit9 is a fast-growing online lender, created to help people consolidate their unsecured, high interest debts so they can become debt-free and improve their credit score. For more about Credit9 and their debt consolidation services, go to credit9.com.

