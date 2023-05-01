IMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra Biotechnologies Distribution Division

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1st May 2023) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Israel has acquired the import and distribution business of Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. ("Tagra Distribution Division"), a leading distributor and supplier of cosmetic raw materials and ingredients for the beauty and personal care industry.

Israel-based company, Tagra Distribution Division, is a leading supply platform in the personal care industry aimed at Israeli manufacturers. Since its establishment in 1998, Tagra Distribution Division has been committed to delivering a comprehensive portfolio of products, alongside exceptional commercial and technical support, to over 180 customers in the Israeli market. In 2021, Tagra Distribution Division generated a revenue of approximately EUR 6.5 million, representing top global suppliers in the industry.

Beyond their market expertise, Tagra is ISO 9001, 14001 and 22716 certified, guaranteeing quality products and services to its customers. In addition to these certifications, Tagra adds a team of 7 skilled professionals to the IMCD Israel team, including a local application laboratory that provides formulatory support to customers' research and development teams.

"IMCD started its Beauty & Personal Care business in Israel with the acquisition of Zifroni in 2020. The addition of Tagra Distribution Division to our portfolio further solidifies our position in the market. Tagra's deep understanding of the local market and its needs, plus their high-quality ingredients' offering make them an excellent fit for IMCD's portfolio", commented Irene Cantos, Business Group Director, IMCD Beauty & Personal Care. "We are thrilled to welcome Tagra Distribution Division to our company. Its reputation in the market, coupled with their exceptional service and expertise, make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to deliver even greater value to our customers," concluded Cantos.

"Customers have always been at the forefront of our business, and we are excited to join forces with IMCD to continue to deliver exceptional service and innovation to them. Our complementary portfolios, combined with IMCD's global reach and expertise, will undoubtedly unlock new potential for growth and enable us to provide an even better service to our customers. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," said Ron Folman, CEO of Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.

