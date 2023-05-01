California Pizza Kitchen Spreads the Love to Moms Everywhere with Heart-shaped Pizzas and Special Offers

The California-inspired brand is helping guests celebrate Mother's Day with eGift cards throughout the week and a return of the famous CPK heart-shaped pizzas

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pizza for one day this Mother's Day, May 14, along with dining and gift card promotions to celebrate the special moms in our lives.

On Mother's Day Sunday, guests can dine-in or takeout their favorite CPK pizzas on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. Guests visiting a CPK restaurant with Mom Saturday or Sunday during Mother's Day weekend, May 13 and 14, will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent. CPK is also offering guests a way to celebrate from afar by adding a $10 eBonus to every $50 eGift purchased through May 14.

"Who said heart-shaped pizza was just for Valentine's? We're so excited to help our guests show their appreciation for the moms and motherly figures in their lives with a special meal," said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. "We love treating our guests to delicious dining experiences and this holiday is no different. We're honored to get to play a part in making this day memorable for all women filling the role of mom this year."

Please visit https://www.cpk.com/mothersday for more information on these specials, including terms and conditions, pricing and exclusions.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

