DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Clinical Trial Pipeline as 30+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the 7MM

The introduction of ADCs into the market and the promising clinical results of more ADC prospects have increased industry interest in ADCs as a treatment strategy. Seagen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ADC Therapeutics, and Abbvie are the leading players with the highest ADC clinical developments. Among the emerging key players, the hit combo Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca is actively involved in lung and breast cancer therapy with their top-drawer drug, datopotamab deruxtecan, followed by others like Sanofi and AbbVie.

DelveInsight's 'Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline antibody-drug conjugates in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the antibody-drug conjugates in oncology competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report

Over 30+ antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating 35+ antibody-drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue.

antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating antibody-drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading antibody-drug conjugates companies such as Seagen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, ADC Therapeutics, Abbvie, Gilead Sciences, Byondis, ImmunoGen, Merck, CytomX, Genmab, MacroGenics, and others are evaluating novel antibody-drug conjugates candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel antibody-drug conjugates candidates to improve the treatment landscape. Key antibody-drug conjugates in oncology pipeline in various stages of development include ENHERTU, TRODELVY, Trastuzumab duocarmazine, Telisotuzumab vedotin, Patritumab deruxtecan, ENHERTU, Ladiratuzumab vedotin, Camidanlumab tesirine, CX-2029, Pivekimab sunirine, IMGC936, Mipasetamab uzoptirine, ADCT-901, ADCT-701, ADCT-212, and others.

and others. In December 2022, ADC Therapeutics announced a clinical collaboration with Gilead was announced to evaluate Pivekimab with Magrolimab in relapsed/refractory AML.

announced a clinical collaboration with Gilead was announced to evaluate Pivekimab with Magrolimab in relapsed/refractory AML. Byondis completed and submitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) in May 2022 and the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in June 2022 to the FDA and EMA, respectively, for the same.

completed and submitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) in May 2022 and the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in June 2022 to the FDA and EMA, respectively, for the same. In June 2022, a Phase III clinical trial was initiated for the first-line treatment for TNBC (trial name: TROPION-Breast02).

a Phase III clinical trial was initiated for the first-line treatment for TNBC (trial name: TROPION-Breast02). In June 2022, data for Patritumab deruxtecan was presented at the ASCO 2022 from the Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer and the Phase I clinical trial for NSCLC.

data for Patritumab deruxtecan was presented at the ASCO 2022 from the Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer and the Phase I clinical trial for NSCLC. In February 2022, ADC Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, pursuant to which the company granted Lilly worldwide exclusive rights to research, develop, and commercialize ADCs based on the company's novel camptothecin technology.

entered into a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, pursuant to which the company granted Lilly worldwide exclusive rights to research, develop, and commercialize ADCs based on the company's novel camptothecin technology. In January 2022, AbbVie announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy. In December 2021, Patritumab Deruxtecan was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA for patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA for patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. In September 2021, Seagen and RemeGen entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize disitamabvedotin, in all countries outside of RemeGen's territory of Asia, excluding Japan and Singapore.

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Overview

The introduction of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) has transformed cancer treatment, yet this approach is frequently insufficient. Conversely, systemic therapy, such as chemotherapy, is usually too toxic. These characteristics result in the discovery of a new class of very potent biopharmaceutical medications known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), sometimes known as "biological missiles," which fill the gap between mAbs and chemotherapies. ADCs comprise an antibody, a cytotoxic payload, and a chemical linker. Certain proteins that are overexpressed in cancer cells, such as HER2, trop2, nectin4, EGFR, CD33, CD30, and others, are targeted by approved ADCs. Several aspects determine an ADC's final efficacy and safety, including the choice of target antigen, antibody, cytotoxic payload, linker, and conjugation procedures.

The first-generation ADCs had a severe problem with major safety concerns since the payloads were dropped off before reaching the target tumors, resulting in toxicities. However, breakthroughs in ADC design are already paying dividends for organizations addressing difficult-to-treat malignancies. ENHERTU, a flagship medicine from Daiichi and AstraZeneca that is in high demand in HER2-positive breast and stomach malignancies, is a nice example of this scenario. Despite multiple obstacles and failures, the industry has advanced due to a better understanding of the modalities and refinement of the various components (target, payload, or linker) of ADCs in newer therapeutic candidates. As a result, ADCs have piqued the interest of clinicians. With multiple ADCs on the market, the potential of this modality is only now beginning to bear fruit.

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

ENHERTU is the lead prospective new drug in the Daiichi Sankyo Cancer Enterprise's ADC Franchise. The US FDA granted it Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for HER2-positive, advanced or metastatic breast cancers, and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) granted it Sakigake designation for the treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. ENHERTU was recently approved for the treatment of HER2-mutant metastatic NSCLC (2L) and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer (post-chemo). According to AstraZeneca's most recent financial report, ENHERTU is the third best-selling ADC, with the strongest and fastest uptake of any licensed ADC therapy.

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy): Gilead Sciences

The first and only TROP2 ADC to show a benefit in overall survival (OS) in breast cancer. TRODELVY has received full approval in the United States and Project Orbis countries for 2L+ metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and it is also recommended as a Category 1, preferred treatment for metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), as defined in the Clinical Practise Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines). TRODELVY gained accelerated approval for 2L metastatic urothelial carcinoma in the United States. TRODELVY is also an important part of the company's lung cancer strategy, which is represented by first-line and second-line Stage IV lung malignancies. However, potential competition may impact TRODELVY's growth in the next years.

A snapshot of the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Company Phase Indication Trastuzumab duocarmazine Byondis Preregistration HER2-positive breast cancer TRODELVY Gilead Sciences Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer; Small cell lung cancer; Solid tumors Telisotuzumab vedotin AbbVie Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer Patritumab deruxtecan Daiichi Sankyo Company Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer ENHERTU AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Phase II Adenocarcinoma; Biliary cancer; Colorectal cancer; Solid tumors; Uterine cancer Ladiratuzumab vedotin Merck/Seagen Phase II Adenocarcinoma; Breast cancer; Head and neck cancer; Malignant melanoma; Non-small cell lung cancer; Oesophageal cancer; Prostate cancer; Small cell lung cancer Camidanlumab tesirine ADC Therapeutics/Genmab Phase II Hematological malignancies; Hodgkin's disease CX-2029 CytomX/AbbVie Phase II Diffuse large B cell lymphoma; Gastric cancer; Head and neck cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Oesophageal cancer; Solid tumors Pivekimab sunirine ImmunoGen Phase I/II Acute myeloid leukemia; Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; Hematological malignancies IMGC936 ImmunoGen/MacroGenics Phase I/II Colorectal cancer; Gastric cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Solid tumors; Triple-negative breast cancer Mipasetamab uzoptirine ADC Therapeutics Phase I Solid tumors ADCT-901 ADC Therapeutics Phase I Solid tumors ADCT-701 ADC Therapeutics Preclinical Solid tumors ADCT-212 ADC Therapeutics Preclinical Solid tumors

Scope of the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : 7MM [United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

: 7MM [United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Companies : BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine, Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, and others

: BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine, Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, and others Key Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: ENHERTU, TRODELVY, Trastuzumab duocarmazine, Telisotuzumab vedotin, Patritumab deruxtecan, ENHERTU, Ladiratuzumab vedotin, Camidanlumab tesirine, CX-2029, Pivekimab sunirine, IMGC936, Mipasetamab uzoptirine, ADCT-901, ADCT-701, ADCT-212, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

