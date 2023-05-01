The National Cyber League Announces Spring 2023 Cyber Power Rankings for High Schools and Colleges

The National Cyber League concluded the Spring 2023 Competition and recognizes the hard work and skills of students from the top 100 schools in the Cyber Power Rankings.

The National Cyber League concluded the Spring 2023 Competition with participation from 7,820 students from 720 high schools, colleges, and universities from all over the United States, representing all 50 states.

The NCL Competition, powered by Cyber Skyline, is a biannual event that enables students to prepare and test themselves against practical cybersecurity challenges that they will likely face in the workforce, such as identifying hackers from forensic data, pen testing and auditing vulnerable websites, recovering from ransomware attacks and additional cyber skill sets.

The Cyber Power Rankings is a published list of the top 100 schools within the NCL, representing the hard work and skills of collegiate and high school students. These rankings measure students' abilities to work individually and as a team in performing a wide range of cybersecurity tasks.

This season, the NCL created a new bracket system for the competition based on students' past cybersecurity job experience. There is now an Experienced Student Bracket for students with past cybersecurity job experience and a Standard Bracket for those without.

Top three schools from the Standard Bracket are California State University, Chico, University of Connecticut, and University of Nevada, Reno.

Top school from the Experienced Students Bracket is the SANS Technology Institute.

Top high school is Clear Springs High School from League City, TX.

View the entire Power Rankings list here: https://cyberskyline.com/data/power-ranking/spring-2023-national

Students that participate in the NCL receive valuable support through individualized Scouting Reports that align their experience to industry certifications and government standards.

"The more you put into the NCL Competition, the more you will get out of it, and it will help you make serious achievements towards a cybersecurity career," said Dr. David Zeichick, NCL Commissioner.

NCL Coach Laurent Michel is a professor and Synchrony chair in cybersecurity at the University of Connecticut, whose school placed second in the Standard Bracket of the NCL Spring 2023 Competition. "The NCL Competitions offer a bounty of opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity engineers through cutting edge and realistic challenges that encourage technical strength, and creativity. This is a ‘must participate' for every college," said Michel.

The NCL hosts virtual hiring events and activities to help students discover job opportunities, like the NCL Recruiter Pitch Day, where organizations give a five minute pitch about their open job roles. Tanium is one of the many NCL Partners that participated in the spring Recruiter Pitch Day. "Students thrive on these opportunities. NCL's Recruiter Pitch Days with cyber industry leaders are some of the most vibrant virtual events that I've ever attended, fueled by contagious student enthusiasm and participation," said Hope Barnes, university recruiter at Tanium.

Registration for the Fall 2023 NCL Competition is open from Aug. 21 to Oct. 6. The cost to participate is $35, with late registration from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 and a cost increase to $45.

About the National Cyber League

Established in 2011 by an alliance of public agencies dedicated to developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, the National Cyber League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aiming to help students develop, practice and validate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. To learn more, visit nationalcyberleague.org.

About Cyber Skyline

Founded in 2014, Cyber Skyline is a leading cloud-based cybersecurity skills evaluation platform helping students & professionals track their skills growth and helping businesses find, identify and cultivate talent. Cyber Skyline operates the NCL Competition with the support of the National Cyber League. To learn more, visit cyberskyline.com.

