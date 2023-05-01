Compucom Honors Lenovo as 2023 Top Partner of the Year

AMD, Apple, Cisco, Dell, HPE, HPI and Intel also receive 2023 partner award accolades from North America's leading IT Managed Services and Technologies Provider

Compucom, a leading IT managed services and technologies provider, announced a series of partner awards at its annual conference. Lenovo earned Compucom's Top Partner Award for 2023, as HPE, AMD, Intel, Apple, Dell, Cisco and HPI also received specific awards of distinction.

"Everything we do is to benefit our enterprise customers and provide their employees the best possible services and products so they will thrive in today's hybrid digital workplace experience," said Compucom CEO Kevin Shank. "The two vital components on delivering on that promise are our associates and our partners, who bring powerful and innovative technologies, products, and services to the market."

Compucom's role is to support its customers with solutions to solve not only today's challenges but to set them up to win in the future, Shank said. Strategic partners play a critical role in that achievement.

Said Shank, "As a managed services and technologies provider we are a leading assist-maker, recognizing the additional expertise our partners bring to the marketplace to enhance the digital workplace experience, improving performance and efficiencies, as well as long-term employee satisfaction."

Compucom's partners provide a wide spectrum of technologies vital to advance the hybrid digital workplaces.

Top Partner of the Year : Lenovo (This end-point solutions provider has helped Compucom continue to grow in the hybrid workspace over the course of 2022 and was the fastest growing partner.)

: Lenovo (This end-point solutions provider has helped Compucom continue to grow in the hybrid workspace over the course of 2022 and was the fastest growing partner.) Growth Partner of the Year : HPE (From data center to storage to network infrastructure, HPE was a tremendous partner in growing Compucom's as-a-service business.)

: HPE (From data center to storage to network infrastructure, HPE was a tremendous partner in growing Compucom's as-a-service business.) Emerging Partner of the Year : AMD (Just like Compucom, AMD is customer-centric in all they do and has emerged as a vital resource to Compucom and its customers.)

: AMD (Just like Compucom, AMD is customer-centric in all they do and has emerged as a vital resource to Compucom and its customers.) Impact Partner of the Year : Intel (Having launched the 13 th Generation of the vPro chip, which is critical for Compucom's customers, Intel continues to lead the way in innovation.)

: Intel (Having launched the 13 Generation of the vPro chip, which is critical for Compucom's customers, Intel continues to lead the way in innovation.) Engagement Partner of the Year : Apple (Ubiquitous with digital experience, Compucom's growth with Apple in the enterprise market is key in offering our customers choice, as Compucom is one of only two partners globally who can boast being a value Added Reseller, a Managed Service Provider and as an Apple Authorized Service Provider, being able to sell and fully service and support all Apple devices.)

: Apple (Ubiquitous with digital experience, Compucom's growth with Apple in the enterprise market is key in offering our customers choice, as Compucom is one of only two partners globally who can boast being a value Added Reseller, a Managed Service Provider and as an Apple Authorized Service Provider, being able to sell and fully service and support all Apple devices.) End Point Partner of the Year : Dell (Dell has been part of Compucom's product growth due to its tremendous product portfolio.)

: Dell (Dell has been part of Compucom's product growth due to its tremendous product portfolio.) Public Sector Partner of the Year : Cisco (Serving the public sector is an important market segment for Compucom and Cisco has been a big part of the company's growth across the vertical.)

: Cisco (Serving the public sector is an important market segment for Compucom and Cisco has been a big part of the company's growth across the vertical.) Focus Partner of the Year: HPI (There is untapped growth potential with HPI as the company and its products align well with Compucom's product and services strategy.)

"What makes Compucom unique is the breadth and depth of our partner relationships as well as our ability to provide products and services at scale across North America," said Lesley Andrews, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Compucom. "We recognize how vital our partners are to our customers, which is why we work with some of the best in the industry and wanted to recognize the work we accomplish together."

About Compucom

Compucom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world class supply chain and distribution operations. Compucom has 6,500 dedicated professionals, manages more than 9 million devices globally and serves around enterprise clients in the United States and Canada. Compucom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace. For more information, visit compucom.com.

