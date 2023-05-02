New Watch Company, Belhamel, Unveils The Contra A40 Dive Watch Based On Input From Thousands of Collectors

Belhamel is a new watch brand that will launch its first watch, the Contra A40, on Kickstarter.com from May 16, 2023.

KINGTON, HEREFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Belhamel , a lean and agile new watch brand, will debut its first watch, which was meticulously designed by combining the founder’s retro-inspired vision with feedback from thousands of fellow watch enthusiasts. The Contra A40 will be available at Kickstarter.com from May 16, 2023.The process took 2 years and involved publicly soliciting feature requests and design suggestions from watch collectors and hobbyists from around the world.“I’ve always been a fan of modern design but also the ’60s aesthetic, and I wanted to showcase both in the Contra A40,” says Belhamel CEO and founder, Fouad Tolaib. “But I also knew that crowdsourcing design ideas were the best way to create a watch that would appeal to as many discerning collectors as possible. Plus, we’d be able to collaborate with potential customers and practice our policy of honesty and transparency.”It was easy for Belhamel to solicit feedback. The brand first started out selling fitted rubber straps for the Seiko SKX series, and this allowed them to amass a large online following. This need arrived from the founder’s fascination for robust but affordable mechanical watches, in particular the SKX.Almost a year later, Belhamel pivoted away from selling rubber straps and started working on their first watch. “I couldn’t resist the temptation to design an original watch that embodied some of the qualities that the SKX stood for, like its durability, sleek design, and affordability” explains Tolaib.The result is a sporty “retro-contemporary” limited-edition dive watch (300M) with high-quality components, including a Miyota 9039 engine movement. The Contra A40 has been praised by watch enthusiasts for its elegant yet sporty aesthetics, practical features, and relatively low pricing.It suits Belhamel’s raison d'être: to offer customers affordable, yet well-designed watches with premium components. And Tolaib says that Belhamel will always actively seek the feedback of its customers for future watches.The Contra A40’s Kickstarter campaign shows promising potential with more than 6,000+ early birds who signed up ahead of its launch. “I really appreciate Belhamel’s fresh vision for the watch industry,” says Timothy H., a longtime watch collector. “They’ve created such a buzz among my fellow watch enthusiasts. I can’t wait to get my Contra A40!” Tolaib thinks the Kickstarter will be a big success."Customers can pre-order the Contra A40 from May 16 until the Kickstarter ends on June 15, but their limited-quantity special early bird deal (45% off) may be gone before the campaign ends. Watch collectors are invited to take advantage before it’s gone.Belhamel Contrac A40 Specs:- Movement: Miyota cal. 9039, Automatic, 28,800 BPH, Stop second device.- Case: 40mm x 48mm. 13.5mm thick (incl. crystal), 316L stainless steel, 300M water resistance.- Bezel: 316L stainless steel, 120 click unidirectional, BGW9 lume, 316L SS bezel insert.- Dial: Applied hour markers, BGW9 lume, Diamond-cut hands, Multi-color scheme.- Crystal: Sapphire crystal, Domed, Anti-reflective coating, Scratch-resistant coating.- Bracelet: 316L Stainless Steel, 20mm tapering to 16mm, 3-Link (oyster style), adjustable clasp.- SKUs: Raisin Black, Charcoal Blue- Price: Future retail: £549, Kickstarter: £299-£415To learn more about Belhamel or the Contra A40, visit https://belhamel.com or contact Founder and CEO, Fouad Tolaib, at fouad@belhamel.com or +31620062162.