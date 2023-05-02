Coginiti Selected as Top SQL IDE for Enterprises by Gartner Peer Insights Community
The efficiency we get from Coginiti is mindblowing. At the end of the day I want to feel good about what I do and about who I am, and I think Coginiti is a big part of that.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coginiti, a leading provider of data analytics solutions, has been selected as the top commercially supported SQL IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that supports multiple data platforms by the Gartner Peer Insights Community. The community is a peer-driven platform where enterprise leaders can join engaging conversations, ask or answer polls, read insightful reports and connect with peers.
— Zeina Meng, Manager of Data Analytics at Change Healthcare
In a blind survey of the community, Coginiti has been selected as the top commercially supported SQL IDE.
"We are honored to be recognized as the top SQL IDE for enterprises by the Gartner Peer Insights Community," said Rick Hall, Founder and CEO of Coginiti. “Community members represent leaders from many of the world’s leading companies. To have this recognition for our work is very humbling.”
“Since the founding of Coginiti in 2020, we have been committed to providing data analysts and data engineers with innovative solutions that enable them to build and share analytics. From the beginning we set out to create products that would reduce costs and boost productivity by providing the best possible experience for users, connecting to any data source, and supporting a culture of collaboration across enterprise analytic communities. To get there we have partnered with our customers, responded to their needs, and continuously improved the product, Hall continued.”
Coginiti's SQL IDE provides enterprises with a comprehensive set of tools for developing, testing, and deploying analytics code. The IDE includes a powerful SQL query editor with advanced syntax highlighting, code autocomplete, and a proprietary templating language called CoginitiScript, making it easy for developers to write complex SQL queries quickly and accurately. Additionally, the IDE includes a range of productivity features, such as personal version-controlled code repository, advanced grid capabilities with pivoting and charting, and wizards to upload data to databases, to help developers work more efficiently.
“The Coginiti interface is robust, user friendly, and is constantly adding new useful features,” said Chris Kane of the Center for Health Information and Analysis Massachusetts.
Zeina Meng Manager of Data Analytics at Change Healthcare said, “The efficiency we get from Coginiti is mindblowing. I want to say even more than 100%.” Meng continued, “At the end of the day I want to feel good about what I do and about who I am, and I think Coginiti is a big part of that.”
About Coginiti Corporation
Coginiti's SQL IDE is available as part of its data analytics solutions, which includes a range of tools for data preparation, analysis, and collaboration. For more information about Coginiti and its solutions, visit www.coginiti.co.
