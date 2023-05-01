Frank Azar Firm’s Billboard Design Contest Already Receives Entries from Local Young Artists

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Aurora, CO – With two weeks left in the submission period, the Franklin D. Azar & Associates Billboard Design Contest has received submissions from young and creative students across the state. Students interested in seeing their art displayed in their neighborhood have until May 15, 2023 to submit their billboard design.

At the beginning of April, the Franklin D. Azar & Associates law firm invited Colorado students to submit original artwork for billboards advertising the firm's services. This opportunity is part of Azar's campaign to uplift and recognize burgeoning young and creative talent across Colorado.

"It is our hope that we can encourage and establish avenues to help the young minds of our community explore their creative passions," said a representative of Franklin D. Azar & Associates. "By providing such opportunities, we are investing in the talent of our wonderful community."

The Azar marketing team will provide each applicant with submission guidelines and design assets. In addition, the firm encourages young applicants to express the firm’s values and missions creatively and in a medium they are comfortable with.

The submission period is underway, and the firm is still accepting entries. The contest is open to all students aged 18 or younger enrolled in Colorado schools. Applicants must apply online at www.fdazar.com/billboard, provide a signed parental consent form, and submit their design by the deadline date of Monday, May 15, 2023.

"In reviewing the sign ups thus far, it’s been tremendous seeing what the young and imaginative minds of our community have created," said the representative of Franklin D. Azar & Associates. "We feel confident that we will find artwork that exemplifies our firm and dazzle clients across Colorado."

The Azar marketing firm will select five winners based on their compelling visual concepts and eye-catching artwork. The firm will announce the winners on May 24, 2023. There will be one winner for each of the five markets where the billboards will appear: Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

The contest offers high rewards and high visibility. These winners will share $15,000 worth of educational grants: a $2,000 educational grant to each winner and a $1,000 grant to each winner's school. The winning artwork will be displayed on Azar billboards across five Colorado cities all summer.

"We hope this will be the first of many opportunities that we can provide to young students across Colorado to showcase their talents and design skills," said the representative of Franklin D. Azar & Associates.

For a complete list of terms and conditions, go to www.fdazar.com/billboard/.

For over 30 years, the personal injury law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates has represented thousands of injured people seeking complete and timely compensation for their losses. The firm is the largest plaintiff-centered personal injury law firm in Colorado, with offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

