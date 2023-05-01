Gordon McKernan Launches Promotion Celebrating the Return of His Avocado Billboards
McKernan encourages the public to post a picture with one of his avocado billboards for the chance to win a prize.
I am thrilled to bring back the l'avocat billboards. I always look forward to seeing the creative ways people take their pictures with the billboards and can't wait to see what this year brings.”LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating the return of his famous avocado billboards with a special promotion.
In the French language, the avocado and the lawyer translate to the same word, l’avocat. After a member of McKernan’s marketing team shared this interesting fact last year, the team knew they had to do something with it to honor Louisiana’s rich culture.
The billboards, which feature McKernan's face as the pit of an avocado, received an overwhelming response from the community last year, prompting their return. McKernan and his team have dominated the legal marketing space with their quirky marketing campaigns.
To celebrate the billboard's return, McKernan is launching a special promotion from May 1 to May 31. Participants are invited to take a picture of themselves with one of the l'avocat billboards and post it on social media with the hashtag #getgordon for a chance to win a prize.
The first 100 people to follow the rules of the promotion will win some Gordon-branded swag, including a t-shirt and a l'avocat sticker. At the end of the promotion, McKernan will randomly select one participant to win a $500 gift card.
Participants are reminded to prioritize safety and pull over to take their pictures, as unsafe driving is not endorsed by the promotion.
"I am thrilled to bring back the l'avocat billboards," said McKernan. "I always look forward to seeing the creative ways people take their pictures with the billboards and can't wait to see what this year brings."
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
