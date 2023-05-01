Secretary of State Wes Allen Promotes Business Registration Video in Honor of Small Business Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Secretary of State Wes Allen is promoting the assistance of the business services division of his office in honor of National Small Business Week. The annual weeklong appreciation week recognizes the hard work and economic contributions of small business owners across the nation. Among the duties of Alabama’s Secretary of State’s Office is the registration of all new businesses in the state.

“I’m honored to serve the hardworking men and women across our state,” Allen said. “I will never forget that the people of Alabama have entrusted me to help their family, friends and neighbors as they launch new businesses and embark on their journey to achieve the American Dream.”

Properly completing new business registration forms is one of the first steps an entrepreneur takes in launching a new entity. In an effort to simplify the registration process, Allen is promoting an instructional video which provides a step-by-step guide through the on-line registration portal. The video is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s YouTube channel.

“We want to make the process of registering your business as easy as it can possibly be. During National Small Business Week, the Alabama Secretary of State’s office wants to remind you that we are here to assist you as needed,” Allen explained.

Allen also wanted to ensure that those seeking additional assistance know that they can reach the business services division of the Office of the Secretary of State by calling (334) 242-5324.

Wes Allen serves as Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State and was sworn into office on January 16, 2023.

