Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Award $1.5 Million to Accelerate Flood Recovery Efforts in Southeast Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $1.5 million in grant awards through the Florida Disaster Fund to support the efforts of non-profit and faith-based organizations engaged in flood recovery efforts in Southeast Florida. Today's announcement is in addition to the request and approval of a Major Disaster Declaration that will provide a wide range of federal assistance programs for flood-impacted individuals and public infrastructure.

Award recipients include:

Team Rubicon;

The Salvation Army;

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief;

Feeding South Florida; and

The Broward Long Term Recovery Group.

“My administration is committed to providing every available resource to expedite Southeast Florida’s recovery from the extensive flooding it experienced,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s awards will support the efforts of non-profit and faith-based organizations already engaged in response and long-term recovery efforts throughout the area.”

“This year, people from across the country demonstrated tremendous generosity to help Floridians in need by donating to the Florida Disaster Fund,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I’m so glad that today we were able to continue to use our disaster fund to help those who were impacted by flooding in Southeast Florida.”

In addition to today’s announcements, the Governor has also activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $5 million available for businesses impacted by flooding in Southeast Florida. Businesses in Broward County, including sole proprietors, are eligible to apply. Florida’s small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

On April 13, less than 24 hours after flooding began, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-65 declaring a State of Emergency in Broward County. The State Emergency Response Team (SERT) remains in communication with areas impacted by devastating flooding and continues to deploy state resources and assistance as requested, including one million gallons of fuel in response to fuel distribution delays.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. To contribute, visit www.floridadisasterfund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. Administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are tax deductible.

