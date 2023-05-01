Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,316 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson – Week of May 1-5, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

May 1 – 5, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 1 

9:30 a.m. Speak at water conservation press conference

Location: Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, 8215 S. 1300 West, West Jordan 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Meet with Greg Bell, Utah Hospital Association 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

3 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Department of Corrections executive director

Location: Governor’s Office

6:15 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit  

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton 

Tuesday, May 2 

2:30 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit 

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton 

MEDIA ACCESS

3:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, May 3 

10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills 

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 E. Wheeler Rd., Heber City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

2 p.m. Speak at PEG Investor Conference 

Location: Sundance Mountain Resort

5:30 p.m. Meet with Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs

Location: Hill Air Force Base

Thursday, May 4 Connecting Utah Tour – Central Utah 

8:15 a.m. Visit Juab High School 

Location: Nephi

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:45 a.m. Visit Richfield High School

Location: Richfield

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1 p.m. Visit Millard High School 

Location: Fillmore

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement 

Location: University of Utah 

Friday, May 5   

9:15 a.m. Interview with Rostros Magazine 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Patty Barron 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Veterans Business Conference

Location: SLCC Miller Campus

MEDIA ACCESS 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

May 1 – 5, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, May 1

9 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Utah Office of Tourism director and Utah Film Commission director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet 

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3 p.m. Meet with Office of Families director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, May 2

9:05 a.m. Host One Utah Summit panel: A Couch Conversation with Utah Leaders

Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage

11:15 a.m. Hold One Utah Summit media availability

Location: Davis Conference Center, Aurora Board Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:55 p.m. Host Governor’s Awards Ceremony

Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage

3:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, May 3

10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills 

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 East, Wheeler Rd, Heber City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 4

10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Stephanie Gricius

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Speak at 2023 Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Location: Utah State Capitol, west lawn, Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 5

10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Family policy discussion with Office of Families

Location: Capitol Board Room

###

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson – Week of May 1-5, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more