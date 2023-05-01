NEWS RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson – Week of May 1-5, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 1 – 5, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 1
9:30 a.m. Speak at water conservation press conference
Location: Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, 8215 S. 1300 West, West Jordan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Meet with Greg Bell, Utah Hospital Association
Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Capitol Boardroom
3 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Department of Corrections executive director
Location: Governor’s Office
6:15 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton
Tuesday, May 2
2:30 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton
MEDIA ACCESS
3:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, May 3
10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills
Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 E. Wheeler Rd., Heber City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Speak at PEG Investor Conference
Location: Sundance Mountain Resort
5:30 p.m. Meet with Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs
Location: Hill Air Force Base
Thursday, May 4 – Connecting Utah Tour – Central Utah
8:15 a.m. Visit Juab High School
Location: Nephi
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:45 a.m. Visit Richfield High School
Location: Richfield
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1 p.m. Visit Millard High School
Location: Fillmore
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
5 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement
Location: University of Utah
Friday, May 5
9:15 a.m. Interview with Rostros Magazine
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Patty Barron
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at Veterans Business Conference
Location: SLCC Miller Campus
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 1 – 5, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, May 1
9 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Utah Office of Tourism director and Utah Film Commission director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Capitol Boardroom
3 p.m. Meet with Office of Families director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, May 2
9:05 a.m. Host One Utah Summit panel: A Couch Conversation with Utah Leaders
Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage
11:15 a.m. Hold One Utah Summit media availability
Location: Davis Conference Center, Aurora Board Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:55 p.m. Host Governor’s Awards Ceremony
Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage
3:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, May 3
10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills
Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 East, Wheeler Rd, Heber City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, May 4
10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Stephanie Gricius
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Speak at 2023 Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Location: Utah State Capitol, west lawn, Utah Law Enforcement Memorial
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, May 5
10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Family policy discussion with Office of Families
Location: Capitol Board Room
