NEWS RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson – Week of May 1-5, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 1 – 5, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 1

9:30 a.m. Speak at water conservation press conference

Location: Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, 8215 S. 1300 West, West Jordan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Meet with Greg Bell, Utah Hospital Association

Location: Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Department of Corrections executive director

Location: Governor’s Office

6:15 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton

Tuesday, May 2

2:30 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton

MEDIA ACCESS

3:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, May 3

10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 E. Wheeler Rd., Heber City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Speak at PEG Investor Conference

Location: Sundance Mountain Resort

5:30 p.m. Meet with Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs

Location: Hill Air Force Base

Thursday, May 4 – Connecting Utah Tour – Central Utah

8:15 a.m. Visit Juab High School

Location: Nephi

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:45 a.m. Visit Richfield High School

Location: Richfield

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1 p.m. Visit Millard High School

Location: Fillmore

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement

Location: University of Utah

Friday, May 5

9:15 a.m. Interview with Rostros Magazine

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Patty Barron

Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Veterans Business Conference

Location: SLCC Miller Campus

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 1 – 5, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, May 1

9 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Utah Office of Tourism director and Utah Film Commission director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3 p.m. Meet with Office of Families director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, May 2

9:05 a.m. Host One Utah Summit panel: A Couch Conversation with Utah Leaders

Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage

11:15 a.m. Hold One Utah Summit media availability

Location: Davis Conference Center, Aurora Board Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:55 p.m. Host Governor’s Awards Ceremony

Location: Davis Conference Center, Main Stage

3:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, May 3

10:30 a.m. Host ceremonial bill signing for education bills

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary, 688 East, Wheeler Rd, Heber City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 4

10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Stephanie Gricius

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Speak at 2023 Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Location: Utah State Capitol, west lawn, Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 5

10:45 a.m. Interview Public Service Commission candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Family policy discussion with Office of Families

Location: Capitol Board Room

