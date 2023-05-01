California naturopathic doctor announces new report on calcium
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Antonella Aguilera-Ruiz, a naturopathic doctor in Sacramento, California, has announced a new report on the many health benefits of calcium for the human body.
The report, which was released in April, outlines a wide variety of benefits of calcium for the maintenance of healthy bones, to avoid osteoporosis, to support muscle health, and more.
Dr. Aguilera-Ruiz also outlines the many dietary sources of calcium, including several dairy based sources as well as some non dairy sources.
"You might see headlines like 'these foods have as much calcium as milk,' and I want you to be able to navigate the noise," says Dr. Aguilera-Ruiz.
While dietary calcium is abundant in non dairy sources, often headlines are written misleadingly, suggesting an equivalent that doesn't exist.
For example, while dried figs do have calcium, to get the equivalent amount as a cup of yogurt would require eating so many as to cause digestive distress.
Dr. Aguilera-Ruiz also explores the difference between grass fed dairy vs grain fed dairy as far as nutritional makeup goes.
"We know there are benefits of grass fed beef vs. grain fed," says Dr. Aguilera-Ruiz, "But does grass fed vs grain fed dairy make a difference in terms of calcium?"
Some other details covered include:
- The benefits and drawbacks of calcium supplementation
- The benefits of calcium alongside vitamin D and magnesium supplements
- The different forms of calcium
- The environmental impact of dairy agriculture
- Among others
The full report, titled Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Calcium, can be found by clicking the link provided.
For more information about Dr. Antonella Aguilera-Ruiz's practice,
Dr. Antonella Aguilera-Ruiz
