Treasure Investments lead by Mark Russo surpass expectations once again at SCI Nashville 2023

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry Michelangelo, a Treasure Investments Corporation company has once again achieved and even succeeded in all projections and expectations at their latest trade show SCI Nashville 2023. A perfect environment for TIC’s wildlife and patriotic collection. The main showpiece of the event was the newly produced Life-Size Presidential American Patriot.

Safari Club International was first founded in 1971 when C.J. McElroy launched a local California hunting club called “Safari Club” to promote and expand the hunting sport. When expansion to other parts of the US was being considered it was renamed to what it is known as today, “Safari Club International”. Today their mission goes beyond just the gathering of hunters. They created the Hunter Action Advocacy Center (HAAC) in late 2019, which advocates and defends hunting and all the benefits that it provides to conservation. SCI will always be at the forefront of protecting the rights of hunters, and the forefront of conservation efforts for the wildlife and environment this country treasures.

Monuments and eye-catching sculptures are Foundry Michelangelo’s specialty. For years the company has been refining their production and quality to the point where they become recognizable. There was question in anyone’s mind of what the centerpiece would be at SCI.

The Life-Size Presidential American Patriot is a 10 ft. masterpiece of artistic realism and design. Its creator, Lorenzo Ghiglieri, a native to the Pacific Northwest, loved all the nature and wildlife the region had to offer. Yet his admiration went deeper, he respected animals, especially Eagles, for their grace and how they would command their surroundings with their presence. His creation of The Presidential America Patriot went beyond art, it was a tribute to the majestic animal and the power it portrayed. The Eagle is the representation of the US, and the Constitution it perches upon is the representation of its values, a combination of design and art that matched by no country and no artist.

About Foundry Michelangelo:

Foundry Michelangelo by Treasure Investments Corp, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, and gold. The company’s master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.