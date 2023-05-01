EB5AN’s Twin Lakes Rural EB-5 Project Reaches 500 Home Sales
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Lakes Georgia, a single-family home development near Atlanta, is pleased to announce that it has sold 500 homes out of 1,300 available homes. This milestone speaks to the strong market demand for high-quality homes in an active adult community built by a reputable developer. Twin Lakes’ success makes it one of the premier rural EB-5 projects available today.
Developed by the Kolter Group, Twin Lakes builds on the developer’s track record of success. Kolter has invested in projects valued at more than $24 billion. They have never failed to complete a project or repay a loan. Kolter is committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Kolter’s reputation and Twin Lakes’ robust financial performance give EB-5 investors confidence that their EB-5 investments are safe.
At the heart of Twin Lakes’ success are solid financials and strong market demand. The community is designed for seniors and retirees seeking to live more active lives. This demographic tends to have more access to wealth. And they tend to face fewer hurdles moving into communities that fit their needs and preferences. Twin Lakes is situated to capitalize on this emerging real estate trend.
In particular, Sunbelt states such as Georgia continue to see population growth. This growth has led to more demand for single-family home communities like Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes’ eco-friendly, modern homes cater to the preferences of active adults. The community also offers many amenities. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts, walking and biking trails, and picturesque parks. Located near Atlanta, Twin Lakes is just an hour from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Twin Lakes is financed in part by a senior revolving loan, which serves as a vital source of construction funding. This flexible form of credit allows for effective cash flow management and allows Kolter to adapt to changing project needs.
Twin Lakes is a best-in-class EB-5 offering. It offers foreign investors both financial security and low immigration risk. The project’s success and Kolter’s proven track record mean investor’s funds are safe. And with all of the required jobs already created for all EB-5 investors, Twin Lakes meets the primary requirement for EB-5 investors to obtain their Green Cards.
Also, the project is in a rural targeted employment area (TEA). This qualifies EB-5 investors for the reduced investment amount of $800,000 and priority processing of Form I-526E.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman commented on Twin Lakes reaching this home sales milestone. “We are pleased with Twin Lakes’ home sales. Strong sales make for a successful project, which is good for everybody. For EB-5 investors seeking the fastest path to a Green Card, EB-5 projects like Twin Lakes are ideal—and rare. It’s a rural EB-5 project, meaning a lower investment amount and faster processing. It’s already financially successful, meaning plenty of job creation and a clear path to return of investment capital. Given the project’s strong sales, solid capital structure, and high-demand target market, Twin Lakes is a truly exceptional opportunity for EB-5 investors seeking a rural EB-5 project.”
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
Developed by the Kolter Group, Twin Lakes builds on the developer’s track record of success. Kolter has invested in projects valued at more than $24 billion. They have never failed to complete a project or repay a loan. Kolter is committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Kolter’s reputation and Twin Lakes’ robust financial performance give EB-5 investors confidence that their EB-5 investments are safe.
At the heart of Twin Lakes’ success are solid financials and strong market demand. The community is designed for seniors and retirees seeking to live more active lives. This demographic tends to have more access to wealth. And they tend to face fewer hurdles moving into communities that fit their needs and preferences. Twin Lakes is situated to capitalize on this emerging real estate trend.
In particular, Sunbelt states such as Georgia continue to see population growth. This growth has led to more demand for single-family home communities like Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes’ eco-friendly, modern homes cater to the preferences of active adults. The community also offers many amenities. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts, walking and biking trails, and picturesque parks. Located near Atlanta, Twin Lakes is just an hour from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Twin Lakes is financed in part by a senior revolving loan, which serves as a vital source of construction funding. This flexible form of credit allows for effective cash flow management and allows Kolter to adapt to changing project needs.
Twin Lakes is a best-in-class EB-5 offering. It offers foreign investors both financial security and low immigration risk. The project’s success and Kolter’s proven track record mean investor’s funds are safe. And with all of the required jobs already created for all EB-5 investors, Twin Lakes meets the primary requirement for EB-5 investors to obtain their Green Cards.
Also, the project is in a rural targeted employment area (TEA). This qualifies EB-5 investors for the reduced investment amount of $800,000 and priority processing of Form I-526E.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman commented on Twin Lakes reaching this home sales milestone. “We are pleased with Twin Lakes’ home sales. Strong sales make for a successful project, which is good for everybody. For EB-5 investors seeking the fastest path to a Green Card, EB-5 projects like Twin Lakes are ideal—and rare. It’s a rural EB-5 project, meaning a lower investment amount and faster processing. It’s already financially successful, meaning plenty of job creation and a clear path to return of investment capital. Given the project’s strong sales, solid capital structure, and high-demand target market, Twin Lakes is a truly exceptional opportunity for EB-5 investors seeking a rural EB-5 project.”
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here