Fatty Alcohol Market Revenue to Surpass 7.94 USD Billion in 2032: Reports and Data

The global fatty alcohol market size was USD Billion in 4.82 2022 and is expected to reach 7.94 USD Billion in 2032

Market Overview

The fatty alcohol market has seen a substantial increase in size, with a value of USD 4.82 billion in 2022, expected to grow to USD 7.94 billion in 2032, and a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is being driven by several factors such as increasing consumer disposable income, rising urbanization, and growing demand for personal care products. Fatty alcohols are commonly used in manufacturing personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and lotions, due to their emollient and moisturizing properties. The market for these products is expected to rise due to growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and appearance.

Fatty alcohols are also used to manufacture detergents, cleaning supplies, and other industrial products. As washing machines and other household appliances become more widely used in developing countries, there is a growing demand for these products, driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, there is an increasing need for fatty alcohols used in the production of biofuels as renewable energy sources are becoming more in demand.

Another factor driving market revenue growth is the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Fatty alcohols made from natural sources, such as coconut and palm oil, are becoming more popular as these sources are renewable and biodegradable. The implementation of laws and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and encouraging the use of sustainable products by governments is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

Fatty Alcohol Market: Segmentation

Fatty Alcohol Market: Strategic Development

Sasol Limited made a move to increase its presence in the high-density polyethylene market in 2021 by acquiring a 50% stake in the Gemini HDPE joint venture. Through this acquisition, the company will have a dependable source of essential raw materials, such as fatty alcohols, for its chemical production needs. In 2020, BASF SE released a line of eco-friendly, low-carbon footprint surfactants intended for use in the personal care and home care sectors. These surfactants, which incorporate renewable feedstocks such as fatty alcohols, are aimed at reducing carbon emissions while maintaining high-performance standards.

In 2020, VVF L.L.C. unveiled its partnership with Wilmar International Ltd. to establish a fatty alcohol manufacturing facility in Indonesia. This strategic partnership will help VVF L.L.C. to enhance its global presence and strengthen its fatty alcohol supply chain.

Fatty Alcohol Market: Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the fatty alcohols market include Sasol Limited, BASF SE, and VVF L.L.C. These companies are investing in joint ventures and expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand for fatty alcohols. For example, Sasol Limited acquired a 50% stake in the joint venture Gemini HDPE to expand its footprint in the high-density polyethylene market, while VVF L.L.C. partnered with Wilmar International Ltd. to build a new fatty alcohol production facility in Indonesia.

