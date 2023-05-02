Robin Strother joins KSB SupremeServ to run operations in Texas and Louisiana

Robin Strother - KSB SupremeServ

Strother will oversee three locations, including the foundry, part production machine shop, three service centers, and associated service repair machine shops.

I view this as a great opportunity and look forward to being a part of KSB's full-service solutions that range from engineering and manufacturing to workshop, testing, and field service.” — Robin Strother

GROVETOWN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KSB SupremeServ announced today that Robin Strother has been named chief operating officer of KSB SupremeServ By Standard Alloys. This new position will report to the managing director and president, Richard Martinez, and oversee the KSB SupremeServ operations in Texas and Louisiana, including the foundry, part production machine shop, three service centers, and associated service repair machine shops.

"Robin is a seasoned plant manager that will be an excellent addition to our operations," said Martinez. "As we expand our services to support the entire North American region, this addition allows me to focus more on expanding our high-end and reverse engineering services."

Strother has over 30 years of engineering, operations, and managerial experience, most recently serving as plant manager at Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions (Orange, TX), formerly SUEZ WTS & GE Betz. He has strong regulatory and QMS experience and a background in successful plant and operations responsibilities.

"I'm looking forward to joining this vibrant and growing operations team," said Strother. "I view this as a great opportunity and look forward to being a part of KSB's full-service solutions that range from engineering and manufacturing to workshop, testing, and field service."

A long-time resident of Southeast Texas, Strother will work out of the KSB SupremeServ Port Arthur location and currently resides in Lumberton, Texas, with his wife, Tawnya, and three daughters.

About KSB SupremeServ

KSB SupremeServ North America, a division of KSB, is a strategic network of service locations throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico specializing in pump and valve services and after-market parts. KSB SupremeServ provides full-service manufacturing, 24/7 repair, maintenance, training, reverse engineering, and other engineering services.

To learn more, please visit: https://pumps911.com

About KSB

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organizations, manufacturing facilities, and service operations. The KSB workforce of around 15,700 worldwide generates annual sales revenue of more than € 2.2 billion.

To learn more, please visit: https://ksb.com/en-us/