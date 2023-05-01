Epoxy Resin Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032|Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global epoxy resin market size was USD 7.99 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.08 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The epoxy resin market had a global size of USD 7.99 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to attain USD 14.08 Billion by 2032, while showcasing a notable revenue CAGR of 6.5% throughout the projection period. The increasing requirement of epoxy resin from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and electrical & electronics is a key factor driving the market's revenue growth. Numerous businesses utilize epoxy resin, a type of thermosetting polymer, as a binding agent, owing to its superior strength, excellent adhesion, and chemical resistance, making it a preferred option for various applications. The construction and automotive industries' growing demand for strong and lightweight materials has subsequently led to an increase in demand for epoxy resin.

Epoxy resins are utilized in the construction sector for paints, adhesives, and sealants, and are considered a greener alternative to conventional materials, making them highly sought after. Furthermore, the demand for energy-efficient structures is on the rise, leading to increased demand for epoxy resin in the construction industry.

Additionally, the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in the automotive industry is another factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. The emphasis on safety and crashworthiness is increasing, leading to a rise in demand for epoxy resin in automotive applications.

Epoxy Resin Market: Segmentation

The forecast period for the market is from 2022 to 2032, with the base year for estimation being 2022. The historical data considered for the report is from 2020-2021.

The revenue forecast for the market in 2032 is expected to reach USD 14.08 Billion. The quantitative units for the report are revenue in USD Billion. The report covers various aspects of the epoxy resin market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

The market is segmented based on product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The report provides insights into various product types and applications of epoxy resin and their revenue contributions to the overall market. The regional outlook covers different regions globally and their revenue contributions to the market.

In summary, the global epoxy resin market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as rising demand from various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and electrical & electronics, and the need for strong and lightweight materials in these industries.

Epoxy Resin Market: Strategic Development

BASF, in 2022, entered into a partnership with a Singapore-based startup, Nano Sun, to develop novel water filtration systems that utilize BASF's epoxy resins. The collaboration has a vision to offer affordable and eco-friendly clean water solutions to communities across the globe.

In 2021, Hexion Inc. announced the extension of its epoxy resin range for the wind energy sector. The new line of products includes resins that possess improved fatigue performance and durability, which will aid wind turbine manufacturers in enhancing their efficiency and reliability.

Huntsman Corporation, in 2021, announced a strategic alliance with Icynene-Lapolla, a manufacturer of spray foam insulation, for the development of new insulation solutions utilizing Huntsman's epoxy resins. The partnership's goal is to provide the construction industry with high-performance, sustainable insulation solutions.

Epoxy Resin Market: Competitive Landscape

The global epoxy resin market comprises several key players, including Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., 3M Company, and Evonik Industries AG.

Huntsman Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of differentiated chemicals, announced a strategic partnership with Icynene-Lapolla in 2021. The collaboration aims to develop innovative insulation solutions utilizing Huntsman's epoxy resins to provide the construction industry with sustainable and high-performance insulation solutions.

Dow Chemical Company is a multinational corporation that provides a wide range of chemical products and services. The company has made significant investments in the research and development of epoxy resin products that provide high-performance solutions for various applications.

BASF SE, a German chemical company, has partnered with Nano Sun, a Singapore-based start-up, to create cost-effective and sustainable water filtration systems using BASF's epoxy resins. The collaboration aims to provide clean water solutions for communities worldwide.

Hexion Inc. is a specialty chemical company that produces a wide range of epoxy resins for various industries, including the wind energy sector. In 2021, the company announced the expansion of its epoxy resin product line, which includes resins with improved fatigue performance and durability to help increase efficiency and reliability in wind turbines.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., a South Korean-based company, produces high-quality epoxy resins for various applications, including construction, marine, and automotive industries. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer durability, strength, and resistance to chemicals and temperature variations.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, a Taiwan-based company, manufactures and sells epoxy resins for various applications, including electrical and electronic components, adhesives, and coatings. The company's range of epoxy resins offers high-performance solutions that provide excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties.

Olin Corporation is a US-based company that produces and sells epoxy resins for various applications, including coatings, adhesives, and composites. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer durability, strength, and chemical resistance.

Aditya Birla Chemicals, an Indian-based company, produces high-quality epoxy resins for various applications, including coatings, composites, and electrical and electronic components. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer durability, strength, and resistance to chemicals and temperature variations.

Atul Ltd., an Indian-based company, produces epoxy resins for various applications, including coatings, adhesives, and composites. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer excellent adhesion, durability, and chemical resistance.

3M Company, a US-based company, produces high-performance epoxy resins for various applications, including automotive, aerospace, and construction industries. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer durability, strength, and resistance to chemicals and temperature variations.

Evonik Industries AG, a German specialty chemical company, produces epoxy resins for various applications, including coatings, adhesives, and composites. The company's range of epoxy resins provides high-performance solutions that offer durability, strength, and chemical resistance.

