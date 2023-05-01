Introducing AdventureGenie: The World's First AI-Powered Travel Planning Tool for RVers and Campers

AdventureGenie, part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, holds a mission to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure planning solution for RVers and Campers.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (PRWEB) May 01, 2023

The creators of AdventureGenie are thrilled to unveil the world's first RV and camping travel planning tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. Founded by a former Microsoft senior technology executive, Scott Lengel, and veteran CEO/Investor, David Greenberg, AdventureGenie uses next generation technology to understand what RV travelers want when planning exciting adventures. In addition to creating itineraries, AdventureGenie's smart technology can intelligently generate custom journeys based on the most sought-after themed trips, with detailed trip guides and recommended campgrounds and activities. AdventureGenie is the world's first one-stop travel planning website for RVers, campers and road trippers. For more information, visit https://www.adventuregenie.com/.

AdventureGenie includes an extensive database of over 25,000 public and private campgrounds and proprietary AI-based algorithms to customize itineraries for each user. AdventureGenie offers innovative features such as GenieSummaries (a unique way to summarize and describe each Campground), GenieScores (an innovative ratings system) and GenieMatch (which shows how close AdventureGenie thinks each Campground is a good fit for each individual user). Travelers will learn what campgrounds are a great match for their personal preferences and will be able to reserve them.

"We answer the three key questions on campers' and RVers' minds: What to do? How to get there? Where to stay," said Scott Lengel, CEO of AdventureGenie. "Our GenieTrips provide detailed itineraries for dozens of popular destinations. Our 25,000+ database of campgrounds, with the built in magic of GenieSummaries, GenieScores and GenieMatch, identifies the perfect campgrounds for each traveler. And our adaptable route planning tool creates customized routes, recommends AI-generated GenieStops along the way, and is fully integrated with our campground database and our GenieTrips."

Planning RV and camping trips can be complicated and frustrating. It often requires having an array of websites and apps open at once, ranging from individual campground websites to mapping websites to area attraction searches and more. Some apps have adequate route planners but list only a few of the many campgrounds near a stop. None of the existing websites or apps help travelers build trips in the way most RVers plan, and ratings for campgrounds are not trustworthy. RVers frequently like meandering on and off a route and other times it is all about getting directly to the destination to thoroughly explore an area. Some like the 'middle of nowhere' sites, while others like places with all the amenities. AdventureGenie's magic is that it thinks like actual travelers – and then makes it easy to turn a vision into a great trip, with all the planning tools in one place.

"AdventureGenie is the answer to the most vexing question my wife and I encountered while planning RV vacations: Can't there be a one-stop-shop for RVers and campers to plan the trip of their dreams? The answer is an emphatic, YES," said David Greenberg, Chairman of AdventureGenie."

About AdventureGenie: AdventureGenie is the first AI-powered one-stop-shop for planning camping and RV trips. Its mission is to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure travel planning solution to the RV and camping community. In addition to being able to create point-to-point stops, Genie offers customized travel itineraries, smart routing, campsite reviews and reservations, and more. Simply tell Genie where you want to go, and its smart tech will do the rest. https://www.adventuregenie.com/



