Operation Gratitude Salutes Our Military Community During Military Appreciation Month and Throughout the Year with Care Packages Assembled by Americans Nationwide

Sadly, in addition to being separated from their loved ones and the comforts of home, many of our deployed troops don't receive packages or messages during mail call. For the past 20 years, Operation Gratitude has been providing these Service Members with a piece of home through Care Packages. Serving as a reminder that a grateful nation stands with them, Operation Gratitude Care Packages are created through a nationwide network of Volunteers. Each individual Operation Gratitude Care Package reflects the impact of hundreds of grateful Americans like you. The contents, assembly, shipping, and delivery are an effort of many hands working together to say "thank you" to those who serve.

The organization's unique Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items. Still, the most cherished item by our troops, included in every Operation Gratitude Care Package, are the handwritten letters from Americans of all ages nationwide.

"I am a Sergeant in the Marine Corps currently deployed on board USS Makin Island. We received care packages from Operation Gratitude yesterday and I just wanted to express OUR gratitude for the donation! Everybody was so excited to open them and check out all the goodies. I think the Beanie Babies were one of the biggest hits! My personal favorite though, were all the sweet cards written by people who don't even know us, but took the time to express their appreciation for the armed forces. Those notes make our day and remind us why we do what we do."

Sgt C.K.

"Sgt C.K.'s words deeply resonate with me as a Marine Mom," said Carolyn Blashek, Founder and Interim CEO of Operation Gratitude. "When my son was deployed (also aboard USS Makin Island), I was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude as I watched hundreds of Operation Gratitude volunteers join together to assemble care packages for him and his Marine buddies. The volunteers did not know these service members, but still gave up their valuable free time to express their appreciation. They honor all who serve in doing so."

To learn more about Operation Gratitude and how you can give back to our Military community, this Military Appreciation Month Homepage - Operation Gratitude.

Additionally, Operation Gratitude has teamed up with Starbucks this Military Appreciation Month. For every Military Appreciation eGift sold May 1st-31st, Starbucks will donate $5 (evenly split) to Operation Gratitude and Blue Star Families to support our military community. To take part, visit Starbucks Coffee Company.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing nationwide opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of Military, Veterans, and First Responders. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has encouraged millions of Americans to express their gratitude, in turn lifting the spirits of more than 3.8 million Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous, spirited and growing grassroots network of diverse Americans joined in common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our country. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com.

