From Grocery List to Bucket List: Aeroplan and Uber Canada Add New Ways to Earn Points Every Day

Aeroplan members can now earn points on grocery and retail deliveries with Uber Eats

Introduction of grocery and retail deliveries marks the latest expansion of multi-year partnership between Aeroplan and Uber Canada launched in 2021

5X limited time launch offer on their next grocery or retail delivery order through the end of May

MONTREAL, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Aeroplan is pleased to announce the latest evolution of its loyalty partnership with Uber Canada, giving Aeroplan members the opportunity to earn even more from linking their Aeroplan with their Uber/Uber Eats account in Canada.

Starting May 3, Aeroplan members can earn 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on eligible orders in the Grocery and Retail sections of the Uber Eats app, with no minimum spend required. The launch provides a new way to earn Aeroplan points with national and regional grocers and retailers. In addition, members can take advantage of the following offers after linking their Aeroplan account with their Uber/Uber Eats account in Canada:

Launch offer: 5X Aeroplan points on their next grocery or retail delivery order with Uber Eats from May 3 until May 31 ;

5X Aeroplan points on their next grocery or retail delivery order with Uber Eats from until ; New 250-point monthly bonus: Members will earn an additional 250 bonus Aeroplan points when completing an eligible ride (premium or airport ride), a restaurant food delivery order of $40* or more, and an eligible order from the Grocery or Retail section through Uber and Uber Eats in the same calendar month, every month – an Uber hat trick!

Members will earn an additional 250 bonus Aeroplan points when completing an eligible ride (premium or airport ride), a restaurant food delivery order of or more, and an eligible order from the Grocery or Retail section through Uber and Uber Eats in the same calendar month, every month – an Uber hat trick! New eater bonus: 1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when members open their first Uber Eats account, and complete their first eligible order from the Restaurant, Retail, or Grocery sections in the Uber Eats app;

1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when members open their first Uber Eats account, and complete their first eligible order from the Restaurant, Retail, or Grocery sections in the Uber Eats app; New rider bonus: 1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when members open their first Uber account, and take their first ride with Uber;

1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when members open their first Uber account, and take their first ride with Uber; Uber cash: Convert Aeroplan points to Uber Cash in the Uber app, from as little as 3,000 points for $25 , which can be used towards Uber orders or an Uber One subscription.

"Just as Uber is our members' favourite choice for rides and food delivery, we're confident they will love the addition of grocery and retail deliveries to our Aeroplan lineup" said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Uber in a way that helps our members earn more points through things they do every day."

"Together, Air Canada and Uber have again raised the bar for loyalty programs for Canadians across the country," said Klaas Knieriem, General Manager of New Verticals for Uber Eats Canada. "Uber Eats has grown quickly from a platform to get your favourite meals delivered to a one-stop-shop for anything you need. Now, each time members order groceries or products from their favourite retailer through Uber Eats, they can get closer to their next exciting reward or adventure – from grocery list to bucket list."

Aeroplan members are embracing the growing partnership with Uber's popular rideshare and delivery app. Additional partnership benefits associated with ordering grocery or retailer delivery via Uber Eats include:

Order tracking and ability to request a no-contact delivery experience;

Ability to schedule an order 24h/day and up to two days in advance;

Delivery often available in under an hour;

Groceries delivered straight to your door from top grocery and retail partners;

One-on-one personalized remote contact with delivery person and ability to communicate with your delivery person in-app about product replacement and/or inventory, etc.

How to link your Aeroplan account and your Uber/Uber Eats accounts in Canada:

Open the Uber or Uber Eats app and tap the menu on the top left corner; Tap 'Settings,' and scroll down to tap 'Aeroplan' under the Rewards section, then tap 'Link Account' and then log into your Aeroplan account; Once accounts are linked, you will start earning points on qualifying Uber/Uber Eats or Grocery orders.

For more information on the partnership, please visit: www.aircanada.com/uber .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

SOURCE Air Canada