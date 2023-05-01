St. Margaret's Episcopal School's Winston Verdult Named Semifinalist in U.S. Presidential Scholars

San Juan Capistrano, CA May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Winston Verdult, a graduating senior at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, California has been named one of 628 semifinalists in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from over 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 59th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas — academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

After graduating from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, Verdult plans to attend NYU, where he will pursue a career in film and television in New York City.

Winston Verdult is the son of Suzanne and Winston J. Verdult and can be reached at houseofwinstons@gmail.com.

