Quantum Fuel Systems Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Storage System for the Commercial Vehicle Industry

Quantum Fuel Systems launches its next-generation Hydrogen Fuel Storage System for heavy-duty applications.

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, is launching its next-generation Hydrogen Fuel Storage System at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 1-4, 2023. Available for heavy-duty applications, Quantum's solution is available in both back-of-cab and frame-rail-mount configurations holding 54-80 kilograms (kg) of hydrogen."With more than 25 years of experience, our Hydrogen Fuel Storage System is based on designs and technologies with millions of miles of proven safety, durability and reliability," said Mark Arold, president, Mobility at Quantum.

"Our entire development team is incredibly proud to produce a technology that will help the commercial vehicle industry achieve its zero-emission goals."

The Hydrogen Fuel Storage System is comprised of highly durable, lightweight Type 4 hydrogen tanks that have been tested and validated to meet industry quality and safety standards. Designed for easy installation and integration, the system features an automotive-grade, CAN-based controller with diagnostics and a Class-A finish and aerodynamic design fitting a vehicle's fairings.

At the ACT Expo, Quantum's Hydrogen Fuel Storage System can be seen on the hydrogen-powered QUANTRON Class 8 truck prototype on display in QUANTRON's booth (#5683). Additionally, Quantum is showcasing its Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems and industry-leading Virtual Pipeline Trailers for delivery and storage of hydrogen in booth #5701. For more information about Quantum and its sustainable energy solutions, please visit our ACT Expo Website.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen, CNG and RNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at http://www.qtww.com

