MCI USA Convention Division Proudly Welcomes New Client American Association for Respiratory Care

MCI USA's convention division is pleased to partner with the American Association for Respiratory Care, providing registration services for its International Respiratory Convention & Exhibition and Summer Forum.

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA's convention division is pleased to partner with the American Association for Respiratory Care, providing registration services for its convention and exhibition and Summer Forum.

"MCI USA is delighted for the opportunity to expand on our existing housing relationship with the American Association for Respiratory Care by providing registration and lead management services on their International Respiratory Convention & Exhibition and Summer Forum," said Chris Williams, SVP, Registration & Housing, MCI USA. "This partnership gives us yet another chance to showcase what our new innovative registration platform, OneSystem Plus, can do to speed up and simplify the registration process for these great events."

AARC's mission is to advance professional excellence and science in the practice of respiratory therapy, serving the profession, patients, caregivers and the public. They are the leading professional association for respiratory care nationally and internationally. AARC promotes and encourages advances in the science and practice of respiratory care, professional excellence, and serves as an advocate for both patients and their families, the public, the profession and the respiratory therapist.

For over 30 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, housing, lead cultivation, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world. MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and housing platform.

ABOUT MCI  
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com  

MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Chris Williams, SVP, Registration & Housing, MCI USA, +1 972.349.7809, chris.williams@wearemci.com

 

SOURCE MCI USA

