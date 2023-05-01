Elastomeric Sealant Market Will Generate All New Growth Opportunities, Projected To Reach USD 7.58 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global elastomeric sealant market size was USD 4.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 203

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023

According to the global elastomeric sealant market report, the market size was USD 4.8 Billion in 2022, with a projected revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 7.58 Billion in 2032. The market revenue growth is attributed to several factors, including the expanding construction sector, increasing demand for water-based elastomeric sealants, and stringent environmental regulations.

The construction sector is the primary driver of elastomeric sealant market revenue growth. The use of sealants is critical during the construction of new structures, infrastructure, and renovation projects to prevent air and water intrusion. Elastomeric sealants are highly flexible and have excellent adhesion to a wide range of substrates, making them ideal for use in joints with significant joint movement. In developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, the rising construction activity is driving market revenue growth.

The demand for water-based elastomeric sealants is also driving market revenue growth. Water-based sealants have a lower concentration of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and are more environmentally friendly than solvent-based sealants. The trend towards using sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving the demand for water-based elastomeric sealants, contributing to market revenue growth.

Elastomeric Sealant Market: Segmentation

The global elastomeric sealant market has been growing steadily over the past few years and is expected to continue growing in the forecast period. The report covers various parameters such as revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

One of the major drivers of market revenue growth is the expanding construction sector, which requires the use of sealants to prevent air and water intrusion in new structures, infrastructure, and renovation projects. Elastomeric sealants are particularly useful for this purpose as they offer exceptional flexibility and adherence to a variety of substrates. The market revenue growth is expected to be fueled by the rise in construction activity in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

Another factor driving market revenue growth is the increasing demand for water-based elastomeric sealants, which have a lower VOC concentration and are more environmentally friendly compared to solvent-based sealants. The trend towards employing sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving the demand for water-based elastomeric sealants.

In summary, the global elastomeric sealant market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period due to the expanding construction sector and rising demand for water-based elastomeric sealants. This growth is projected to result in a revenue forecast of USD 7.58 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Elastomeric Sealant Market: Strategic Development

BASF SE introduced a new silicone-based elastomeric sealant called MasterSeal 9500 in 2021. This product is specifically designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and provide long-lasting durability, making it ideal for use in challenging environments.

H.B. Fuller Company acquired Adecol Ind. Química in 2020, a Brazilian company that specializes in the production of adhesive technologies, including elastomeric sealants. This acquisition was made with the aim of broadening H.B. Fuller's product portfolio and strengthening its position in the South American market.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. launched a new silicone-based elastomeric sealant called SilPruf LM SCS2000 in 2020, which is intended for use in transportation and construction applications. The product is engineered to deliver superior adhesion, flexibility, and durability, making it well-suited for use in challenging environments.

Sika AG acquired Modern Waterproofing Group in 2020, a top manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing products that includes elastomeric sealants in its product line. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Sika's offerings in the North American market and reinforcing its position in the roofing and waterproofing segments.

Elastomeric Sealant Market: Competitive Landscape

The global elastomeric sealant market is dominated by a number of major companies. Among these, 3M Company is a well-known player, offering a range of elastomeric sealants for use in the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. Another major company in the market is Akzo Nobel N.V., which produces a variety of high-performance sealants for use in construction, transportation, and packaging applications.

The Arkema Group is also a significant player in the global elastomeric sealant market, with a focus on sustainable solutions. The company offers a range of environmentally friendly sealants that are free from solvents and other harmful chemicals. Similarly, BASF SE is a leading manufacturer of elastomeric sealants, offering a range of products that provide excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability.

Bostik SA is another major player in the elastomeric sealant market, offering a range of products for use in construction, transportation, and industrial applications. The company's sealants are known for their high performance and ability to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments. Dow Inc. is also a key player in the market, offering a range of sealants that provide excellent adhesion and flexibility.

H.B. Fuller Company is another major player in the global elastomeric sealant market, offering a range of products for use in construction, automotive, and industrial applications. The company's sealants are known for their high performance and durability. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is also a significant player in the market, with a focus on providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a key player in the global elastomeric sealant market, offering a range of high-performance sealants for use in transportation and construction applications. The company's sealants are known for their superior adhesion, flexibility, and durability. Finally, Sika AG is another major player in the market, offering a range of elastomeric sealants for use in construction, transportation, and industrial applications. The company's sealants are known for their high performance and durability.

