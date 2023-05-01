Skanska's Building Operations Expands Diversity & Inclusion Team; Names Inaugural National Director of Culture & Engagement

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, has named Ayesha Adams as the first-ever National Director of Culture & Engagement, Skanska USA Building. This new role is a key addition to the business' national Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) team.

Transitioning from her current role as Regional Human Resources Business Partner at Skanska, Adams will be primarily responsible for expanding the company's internal D&I infrastructure and engagement efforts, enabling leadership to continuously drive higher levels of engagement and cultural efforts anchored around Skanska's core values. Adams will continue to operate from the firm's Atlanta office.

"As we continue to evolve our inclusion journey, we're thrilled to have Ayesha serve as our inaugural National Director of Culture & Engagement," said Dina Clark, Senior Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, Skanska USA Building. "Her background, experience and understanding of our commitment to inclusion make her the right person at the right time for this evolving journey. Her partnership will allow us to advance and extend our culture of inclusion company wide."

Adams brings nearly two decades of human resources experience to her new role, including most recently as Skanska's Regional Human Resources Business Partner where she drove the execution of HR programs and processes across multiple offices and professional services groups as well as serving as HR liaison to the Skanska Women's Network Steering Committee. Prior to Skanska, Adams served as HR Director at Aaron's Inc, HR Manager at The Home Depot, and HR Manager at Ricoh Americas Corporation.

Adams holds a Master of Science (MS), Human Resources from Troy University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Marketing from Georgia State University.

Skanska uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies. We operate in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe, and the United States. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 29 offices around the country. In 2022, construction in the U.S. generated $6.9 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $3.5 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 28,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

