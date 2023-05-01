Introducing Optimum Complete: Combining Optimum's Most Powerful Connectivity Products, Internet + Mobile, Unleashing Great Savings for Consumers

Optimum Complete unites Optimum's advanced internet and mobile services in a simple, customer-friendly offer to provide fast, reliable, anywhere connectivity at an incredible value and savings

Premier tier features Optimum Fiber 5 Gig, the fastest fiber internet, with symmetrical speeds plus Optimum Mobile service with unlimited data

Optimum Complete can provide savings of up to $1,000 per year for customers while keeping them connected at home and on the go

Peanut butter + Jelly. Mario + Luigi. Spaghetti + Meatballs. Pairings that just make sense together. And now at Altice USA's ATUS Optimum, the company is introducing the newest iconic duo – our converged internet + mobile offering, Optimum Complete.

Today, Optimum is harnessing the power of its superior fiber to the home networks and full connectivity product portfolio to launch Optimum Complete, a simple and seamless way for customers to stay connected at home and on the go.

With Optimum Complete, customers have access to advanced Optimum Internet + Optimum Mobile services, delivering fast, fiber-rich internet and WiFi in the home and 5G, nationwide wireless coverage on the go, available through one provider and with one simple, transparent price point, providing complete connectivity, simplicity, peace of mind, and exceptional value. And when selecting the Optimum Fiber 5 Gig tier, customers will have access to the fastest fiber internet1 service and Optimum Mobile with unlimited data.

When combining internet and mobile services through Optimum Complete, customers not only enjoy blazing fast, powerful, and reliable connectivity anywhere they go, but they can save up to $1,000 per year on their bills2.

"Optimum Complete is our first true convergent offering, combining our most powerful connectivity products – internet and mobile – in a way that finally makes sense for consumers, who have told us that they want reliable products from one provider at a great price," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer at Optimum. "Not only are we making life easier for our customers, but with Optimum Complete, we're unlocking massive savings each month. Over the last several years, we've made network investments to offer the fastest fiber internet and enhance our services and support channels, and we are now proud to bring these superior experiences to our customers through Optimum Complete. The newest duo of Internet + Mobile is the future of Optimum, and we invite everyone to get onboard with Optimum Complete!"

Why Optimum Complete?

Optimum Complete Internet + Mobile bundles are available at various service levels and price points to meet the bandwidth and data needs of all customers.

The premier tier features Optimum Fiber 5 Gig, the fastest fiber internet service, with symmetrical speeds plus Optimum Mobile service with unlimited data. Other top tiers feature Optimum Fiber 2 Gig and Optimum Fiber 1 Gig symmetrical internet services with Unlimited Optimum Mobile service.

A detailed list of Optimum Complete tier options and service levels can be found at Optimum.com/complete.

Current Optimum Internet customers can add Optimum Mobile and unlock exclusive Optimum Complete savings of up to $15 per month on internet by having Optimum as their sole connectivity provider inside and outside the home.

Optimum Internet + Mobile Experience

Optimum has invested billions of dollars in its networks and services to deliver the fastest fiber internet and reliable broadband service, and customer satisfaction continues to increase with every upgrade and enhancement.

Thanks to these upgrades, not only are Optimum Internet customers enjoying faster speeds, but they are also receiving complete whole home WiFi, 99.9% reliability, and increased bandwidth for the best internet experience on multiple devices.

With Optimum Mobile, customers have access to America's largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network on a service that now has its highest ever customer satisfaction rate and was voted #1 by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)3.

Learn more about Optimum Complete

New and existing Optimum customers can visit Optimum.com/complete or an Optimum store for more information on Optimum Complete. To view the latest campaign TV spot, click here.

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to nearly 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

1 Fastest claim limited to Optimum serviceable footprint and based on comparison with competing ISPs identified as top broadband providers by Leichtman Research Group.

2 Savings claim based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Fiber Internet & two Optimum Mobile lines with unlimited data and Verizon 1 Gig Internet with two 5G Do More lines.

3 Compared to other measured full service mobile service providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) surveys of customers rating their own mobile service provider's performance.

