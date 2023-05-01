Double Sided Tape Market is Expected to Reach USD 18.31 Billion by 2032: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global double sided rape market size was USD 10.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.31 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Sided Tape Market: Overview

The global double-sided tape market reached a value of USD 10.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 18.31 billion by 2032, exhibiting a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of double-sided tapes in the construction and automotive industries, owing to their superior bonding strength and ease of use.

The growing demand for double-sided tapes is driven by the rapid expansion of the construction sector, which has led to an increase in construction projects worldwide. Furthermore, in the automotive sector, double-sided tapes are commonly used for attaching external trims, logos, and mirrors, as they provide high shear strength and resistance to harsh weather conditions.

The revenue growth of the double-sided tape market is also attributed to the rising demand for eco-friendly and low-Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) adhesive materials. Manufacturers are investing in the development of environmentally friendly double-sided tapes that have no adverse effects on the environment. Consequently, the market is expanding, with consumers increasingly preferring eco-friendly products.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1925

Double Sided Tape Market: Segmentation

One of the key factors driving market growth is the increasing use of double-sided tapes in the construction and automotive industries, owing to their superior bonding power and ease of use.

The need for double-sided tapes is being propelled by the rapid expansion of the construction sector and the growing number of construction projects worldwide. In addition, double-sided tapes are frequently used in the automotive industry to attach external trim, logos, and mirrors, and are gaining popularity due to their high shear strength and resistance to harsh weather conditions.

The revenue growth of the double-sided tape market is also driven by increasing customer demand for low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and environmentally friendly adhesive materials. Manufacturers are investing in the development of double-sided tapes that are eco-friendly and have no impact on the environment. As a result, the market is expanding, with consumers increasingly preferring eco-friendly products.

The report covers various parameters, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, and includes segmentations based on type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The base year for estimation is 2022, and the historical data covers the years 2020-2021, while the forecast period covers 2022-2032. The quantitative units used are revenue in USD Billion, and the CAGR from 2022 to 2032 is projected to be 6.5%.

Request Inquiry before buying:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1925

Double Sided Tape Market: Strategic Developments

3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, and Scapa Group plc are some of the companies that have introduced new double-sided tapes in recent years. In 2021, 3M launched its VHB™ Tape LSE series, which is designed for use on low surface energy substrates such as plastics and powder-coated paints. This new tape is expected to provide high-performance bonding for various industrial applications. Similarly, Tesa SE expanded its product portfolio in 2021 with the launch of a new double-sided tape for the automotive industry. This tape is designed to provide excellent bonding performance on various substrates and withstand harsh environmental conditions.

In 2020, Nitto Denko Corporation announced the launch of its new double-sided tape for the construction industry. The tape is designed to provide strong adhesion and weather resistance, making it suitable for outdoor applications. Lintec Corporation also launched a new double-sided tape in 2020, specifically designed for electronic devices. This tape provides high thermal conductivity and reliable adhesion for use in heat dissipation applications.

Moreover, Scapa Group plc introduced a new double-sided tape for medical applications in 2020. This tape is designed to provide skin-friendly adhesion and breathability, making it suitable for use in wound care and surgical applications. With the introduction of these new tapes, companies are expanding their product portfolios to meet the growing demand for high-performance tapes in various industries.

Request Customization of this Report:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1925

Double Sided Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

The following companies are leading manufacturers in the double-sided tape market:

3M: A multinational conglomerate corporation based in the United States, 3M is known for developing innovative solutions in various industries, including healthcare, transportation, and electronics. They offer a wide range of double-sided tapes for industrial and commercial use.

Tesa SE: A German-based company that specializes in adhesive tapes and solutions for various industries. Tesa SE offers a range of double-sided tapes with different adhesive properties to suit various applications.

Nitto Denko Corporation: A Japanese-based company that develops and manufactures materials for various industries, including automotive, electronics, and construction. Nitto Denko Corporation offers a range of double-sided tapes with high-performance adhesives for different applications.

Lintec Corporation: A Japanese-based company that specializes in adhesive materials and products for various industries, including automotive and electronics. Lintec Corporation offers a range of double-sided tapes with various adhesive properties to suit different applications.

Scapa Group plc: A British-based company that specializes in adhesive solutions for various industries, including healthcare and industrial applications. Scapa Group plc offers a range of double-sided tapes with different adhesive properties to suit various applications.

Avery Dennison Corporation: An American-based company that provides labeling and packaging materials and solutions for various industries, including retail, healthcare, and transportation. Avery Dennison Corporation offers a range of double-sided tapes for various industrial and commercial applications.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.: A Canadian-based company that specializes in packaging solutions, including adhesive tapes and films for various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. offers a range of double-sided tapes for various applications, including automotive and construction.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC: An American-based company that develops and manufactures adhesive tape and film solutions for various industries, including packaging and construction. Shurtape Technologies, LLC offers a range of double-sided tapes with different adhesive properties to suit various applications.

Adchem Corporation: An American-based company that specializes in adhesive tape solutions for various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Adchem Corporation offers a range of double-sided tapes for various industrial and commercial applications.

Mactac LLC: An American-based company that specializes in pressure-sensitive adhesive products for various industries, including packaging, labeling, and graphics. Mactac LLC offers a range of double-sided tapes with various adhesive properties to suit different applications.

Request Customization of this Report:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1925

Browse Trending Reports:

Industrial Absorbents Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-absorbents-market-expected-to-reach-usd-62553-million-in-2030-2023-04-24?mod=search_headline

Microporous Insulation Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/microporous-insulation-market-will-reach-usd-22773-billion-in-2032-2023-04-24?mod=search_headline

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-size-worth-usd-9327-billion-in-2030-2023-04-24?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.