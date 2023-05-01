Cyclopentane Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 363.88 million by 2032: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global cyclopentane market size was USD 194.63 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 363.88 million in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global cyclopentane market is predicted to grow from USD 194.63 million in 2022 to USD 363.88 million in 2032, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for ecologically friendly refrigerants and blowing agents across various end-use sectors, including automotive, appliances, building and construction, and insulation, is driving the market's revenue growth. Cyclopentane is being increasingly utilized due to strict government laws against the use of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). It has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP), making it an ideal substitute for HFCs and HCFCs.

Cyclopentane is extensively used in polyurethane foam insulation, refrigerators, freezers, and other appliances as a blowing agent and refrigerant. Demand for cyclopentane is driven by the building and construction industry's growing need for energy-efficient insulating materials. The increasing awareness of green buildings, rising need for energy-efficient buildings, and adoption of strict building rules and regulations in several countries are driving demand for cyclopentane in the building insulation industry. Additionally, the use of cyclopentane as a blowing agent for foam insulation and a refrigerant in air conditioning systems in the automotive industry is expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2222

Cyclopentane Market: Segmentation

The market's revenue growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly blowing agents and refrigerants in various end-use sectors such as building and construction, appliances, automotive, and insulation.

The use of environment-friendly products is a significant factor in driving the demand for Cyclopentane (HCFCs), due to strict government laws against the use of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. Cyclopentane is frequently used as a blowing agent and refrigerant in polyurethane foam insulation, refrigerators, freezers, and other appliances. As a hydrocarbon, it is an ideal replacement for HFCs and HCFCs as it has little Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP).

The building and construction industry is the largest consumer of cyclopentane due to the increasing need for energy-efficient insulating materials. The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, increased public awareness of green buildings, and the adoption of strict building regulations in various countries are driving the demand for cyclopentane in the building insulation industry. Additionally, the use of cyclopentane as a blowing agent for foam insulation and a refrigerant in air conditioning systems in the automotive sector is expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

The report on the global cyclopentane market provides coverage on the revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented based on product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The base year for estimation is 2022, with historical data for the years 2020-2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used in the report are revenue in USD million.

Request Enquiry before buying:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2222

Cyclopentane Market: Strategic Development

Several companies have announced plans to expand their cyclopentane production capacity to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in various regions. In 2020, HCS Group announced a 70,000 metric ton per year expansion of its cyclopentane production capacity in Germany to cater to the increasing demand in Europe. The same year, LG Chem revealed its plans to expand its production capacity at its South Korean plant to meet the demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, Sinopec announced the construction of a new cyclopentane production plant in China to address the escalating demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the region. Skymark also announced the construction of a new production plant in Japan in 2017 to meet the growing demand in Asia. Similarly, in 2016, YEOCHUN NCC Co., Ltd. announced the construction of a new production plant in South Korea to meet the increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the region.

Cyclopentane Market: Competitive Landscape

HCS Group, LG Chem, Sinopec, Skymark, and YEOCHUN NCC Co., Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global cyclopentane market. These companies are primarily focused on expanding their production capacities to meet the increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers across various regions.

In 2020, HCS Group announced the expansion of its cyclopentane production capacity in Germany by 70,000 metric tons per year. This expansion was aimed at meeting the rising demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in Europe. Similarly, in 2019, LG Chem announced plans to expand its production capacity of cyclopentane at its plant in South Korea to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, Sinopec announced the construction of a new cyclopentane production plant in China. This expansion was aimed at meeting the increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the region. Skymark also announced the construction of a new cyclopentane production plant in Japan in 2017, to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in Asia.

In 2016, YEOCHUN NCC Co., Ltd. announced the construction of a new cyclopentane production plant in South Korea. This expansion was aimed at meeting the increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers in the region. These expansions and investments by key players are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global cyclopentane market in the forecast period.

Request Customization of this Report:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2222

Browse Trending Reports:

Bio-Lubricants Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bio-lubricants-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-51940-million-by-2030-reports-and-data-2023-04-22?mod=search_headline

Flare Gas Recovery System Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flare-gas-recovery-system-market-to-reach-usd-167-billion-by-2030-research-study-by-reports-and-data-2023-04-23?mod=search_headline

Building and Construction Chemicals Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/building-construction-chemicals-market-to-reach-usd-11975-billion-by-2030-government-initiatives-to-boost-infrastructure-growth-2023-04-22?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.