Nautilus Signs 30-year Agreement with Port of Vancouver USA
Nautilus CEO, Robert Ownes and Ultramar's Board Chairman, Richard von Appen, sign joint venture agreement forming Vancouver Bulk Terminal
Launching Joint Venture Brand, VANCOUVER BULK TERMINALLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nautilus is proud to announce that the Port of Vancouver USA has ratified our 30-year lease agreement for the Terminal 2 bulk facility, a venture we have pursued alongside our partner Neltume Ports. This agreement assures our commitment and future in the Port of Vancouver USA and will become the basis for our further investment into the growth of that region. With two potential 10-year extensions included in the lease, we have secured our future for the next half-century. This long-term commitment to the future is not lost on us as we proudly celebrate 100 years of history and service to the maritime industry this June.
This contract sets the stage for Vancouver Bulk Terminal, our newest joint venture in partnership with Neltume Ports, to begin operations on June 1, 2023 and will be one of the most sustainable and efficient port terminal options on the US Pacific Coast for exporters of minerals and clean bulk. “The Nautilus family of companies, including Metro Ports, have a long reputation for leadership and innovation in port operations. The longevity of this contract allows us to continue in that tradition and set the tone for the future of maritime operations in the Columbia River region. In an ever-changing world, we plan to stand true to our vision of making long-term sustainable investments in the industry,” shares Robert Owens, CEO, Nautilus International Holding Corp.
“Neltume Ports’ ownership interest in VBT means we can transfer our experience and knowledge in the development of these kinds of terminals, which will complement the vast experience of the local port industry at Nautilus and its stevedoring company Metro Ports” says Fernando Reveco of Neltume Ports.
Vancouver Bulk Terminal’s facilities at Terminal 2 will provide the location and technical capabilities for handling a broad range of bulk commodities with safety, speed and efficiency in support of the future green economy. ”We’re excited to welcome Vancouver Bulk Terminals as a long-term partner,” said Alex Strogen, Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Vancouver USA. “The Port of Vancouver USA is a critical gateway for bentonite clay and other minerals which are essential for making products we use every day. We’re confident this partnership will help us maintain and strengthen our position as a global leader in the safe and efficient handling of mineral bulk products.”
Brian Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Nautilus adds, “We believe the Port of Vancouver USA has a bright future, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity for Nautilus to be a key partner in it. We at Nautilus would like to thank the Port of Vancouver USA for their continued partnership and shared vision for the future of maritime in their community.”
