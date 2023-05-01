Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on May 11th, 2023

May 1, 2023

Annapolis, MD -The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 10 A.M. in person at the Green Spring Valley Hounds Clubhouse (Stamford House), 13920 Mantua Mill Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. A tour of the facilities will be offered following the business meeting. For more information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000.