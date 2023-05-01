Corn Fiber Market Size to Surpass USD 2193.08 million by 2032: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global corn fiber market size was USD 915 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2193.08 million in 2032

The global for corn fiber market was valued at USD 915 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2193.08 million in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by an increasing desire for natural and organic ingredients, rising consumer health concerns, and a growing understanding of the benefits of consuming corn fiber. Additionally, the trend toward plant-based diets and a preference for healthy food alternatives is driving demand for maize fiber in the food and beverage industry.

The requirement for clean label products in the food and beverage industry is fueling demand for maize fiber as a natural and organic component. Non-GMO and gluten-free products are in high demand, and consumers are seeking clean and healthy food choices. Corn is rich in dietary fiber, which is beneficial for digestive health and reduces the risk of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses. As a result, the food and beverage industry is experiencing an increase in demand for maize fiber, particularly in segments such as cereal, bread, and snacks.

The rising popularity of functional foods and beverages is another factor driving demand for maize fiber. Manufacturers are focused on creating innovative products with enhanced nutritional benefits, and corn fiber is a sought-after functional ingredient. Corn fiber is also increasingly used in dietary supplements due to its various health benefits, including improved digestion and weight management. Therefore, the demand for maize fiber in the food and beverage and dietary supplement industries is contributing significantly to the growth of the global corn fiber market.

Corn Fiber Market: Segmentation

The market's growth is being driven by several factors, including an increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients, rising consumer health concerns, and a growing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming corn fiber. Additionally, the trend towards plant-based diets and healthy food alternatives is driving demand for maize fiber in the food and beverage industry.

The demand for maize fiber in the food and beverage industry is driven by the need for clean label products, as well as the rising demand for non-GMO and gluten-free goods. Corn fiber is a rich source of dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and reduces the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, the food and beverage industry is seeing a surge in demand for maize fiber, particularly in cereal, bread, and snack segments.

Another factor contributing to the growing demand for corn fiber is the increasing popularity of functional foods and beverages. As manufacturers strive to create innovative products with enhanced nutritional benefits, corn fiber is in high demand as a functional ingredient. It is also increasingly used in dietary supplements, thanks to its health benefits, including improved digestion and weight management.

The global corn fiber market report covers a range of segments, including product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including a revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

Corn Fiber Market: Strategic Development

Several major players in the global corn fiber market have announced significant developments in recent years. One of these players is Roquette Frères, which announced a strategic partnership with Beyond Meat in 2021. The partnership aims to create innovative plant-based meat products using Roquette's high-quality plant-based ingredients, including corn fiber. This move is in line with the increasing demand for plant-based products and the trend towards healthier food alternatives.

Tate & Lyle, a global leader in specialty food ingredients and solutions, also made a significant announcement in 2020 by expanding its portfolio of soluble fibers. The company launched a new corn fiber ingredient called PROMITOR Soluble Fiber 70, which is designed to provide various health benefits such as digestive health and blood sugar management. This development is expected to drive revenue growth in the market as consumers continue to seek out healthier food options.

Another key player in the market, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, has launched a new corn fiber ingredient called Agenafiber. The ingredient is derived from corn and is designed to help food and beverage manufacturers create high-fiber products that taste great and have a pleasant texture. This development is significant as consumers continue to demand food products that not only offer nutritional benefits but also taste good and have an appealing texture.

Corn Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape

The global corn fiber market is home to a number of major players, each of which plays a significant role in shaping the industry. One of the most prominent companies in the market is Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). ADM is a global leader in food processing and agricultural commodities, and is a major supplier of corn fiber ingredients for the food and beverage industry.

Cargill, Incorporated is another major player in the global corn fiber market. Cargill is a multinational corporation that specializes in the production and marketing of food, agriculture, financial, and industrial products and services. Cargill is a leading producer of corn fiber ingredients and works closely with customers to develop innovative new products that meet their needs.

Roquette Frères is a French company that specializes in plant-based ingredients and is a leading player in the global corn fiber market. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and works closely with customers to develop innovative plant-based solutions that meet their needs.

Tate & Lyle PLC is a British-based multinational agribusiness that specializes in the production of food ingredients and solutions. The company is a major supplier of corn fiber ingredients and has a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

Other major players in the global corn fiber market include Grain Processing Corporation, SunOpta Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fiberstar, Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, and J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG. Each of these companies has a strong presence in the market and plays an important role in shaping the future of the industry.

