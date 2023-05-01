Ecker Center for Behavioral Health in Illinois Selects Qualifacts to Support their Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) Treatment Model

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, has announced that Ecker Center for Behavioral Health has selected the Qualifacts CareLogic EHR platform to support its Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) programs and services.

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health was recently awarded a CCBHC grant from SAMHSA, and they needed an EHR platform that would make complying with CCBHC requirements efficient, accurate, and intuitive for care teams, billing teams, and leadership. Implementing the CareLogic EHR will bring multiple advancements to the agency including full support for Illinois IM+CANS and DASA/DARTS requirements, and advanced reporting and analytics capabilities to track outcome measures, program performance, and other operational key performance indicators.

The organization’s mission is to optimize the well-being of individuals and communities by providing accessible, comprehensive, and superior behavioral health care, encompassing prevention, education, and intervention.

Qualifacts was selected because of its exceptional CCBHC expertise and presence in Illinois. Our CCBHC thought leadership, the exceptional knowledge and expertise of our CCBHC subject matter experts, national reach and representation, proficiency in CCBHC metrics, participation in CCBHC Cohorts, monthly meetings with the CareLogic Community, utilization of best practices, and problem-solving skills were all contributing factors.

“Ensuring timely and effective billing and enabling ongoing compliance through state updates is crucial for success. With the valuable support and expertise of Qualifacts, I am confident that we can attain our desired outcome. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with them.” Said Daphne Sandouka, Ecker CEO

“We are excited to empower Ecker Center with the EHR they need to meet CCBHC requirements while improving productivity and satisfaction,” said Scott Phillips, Qualifacts CEO. “With the addition of CareLogic, they can now achieve efficient workflows, while reallocating staff resources to supporting care and driving better outcomes.”

ABOUT ECKER

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization based in Elgin, IL, is a comprehensive mental health and substance use prevention, intervention, and treatment center.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

