Kris Barton Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Centerfield

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield, a premier outcome-based marketing service for digital customer acquisition, today announced the appointment of Kris Barton as Chief Executive Officer. Barton joins Centerfield from Gannett, where he was president of Digital Marketing Solutions.



Barton succeeds Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Jason Cohen and Brett Cravatt, who started Centerfield in 2011, and grew the business to a leading customer acquisition solution for brands in home services, insurance services, business services, e-commerce and many other categories. On March 18th, Centerfield celebrated its 12th anniversary, the same month its technology platform Dugout surpassed it’s 70 billionth consumer engagement.

“Founding Centerfield and growing it into the industry-leading business it is today has been tremendously rewarding,” said Cohen and Cravatt in a joint statement. “Kris is the ideal leader to guide Centerfield into its next chapter of growth. We’re still in the early innings of Centerfield, and Kris’ impressive track record of building profitable advertising businesses at scale is perfect for where we are as a business and where we are headed.”

Under Barton’s leadership at Gannett, the Digital Marketing Solutions division achieved record revenue growth and profitability. Prior to his role as President at Gannett, Barton held the role of Chief Product Officer leading development for Gannett’s consumer and marketing products and technology, including brands such as USA TODAY, LocaliQ and hundreds of other portfolio brands owned by Gannett.

"I’m thrilled to join Centerfield as Chief Executive Officer," said Barton. "Centerfield has all of the ingredients for continued growth, from our cutting-edge technology platform, Dugout, to the world-class culture built by Centerfielders and our amazing brand partners"

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Kris join Centerfield as CEO," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie, in a joint statement. "Centerfield’s combination of technology, expertise and scale are a perfect match to the needs of brands looking to increase market share through digital marketing."

Kotzubei and Louie continued, “More than a decade ago Jason Cohen and Brett Cravatt had a vision of how outcome-based marketing powered by technology could become an essential service for the world’s largest brands. We are proud to help Centerfield realize that potential and are grateful to Jason and Brett for building an amazing business, team and culture.”

About Centerfield

Centerfield delivers outcome-based digital marketing solutions and personalized omnichannel experiences for the world’s leading brands. Powered by our proprietary Dugout platform, Centerfield acquires customers at scale for leading residential service, insurance, e-commerce and B2B brands. Centerfield’s digital experiences and digital brands, such as Business.com and BroadbandNow.com, reach more than 150 million in-market shoppers annually. Headquartered in Los Angeles's Silicon Beach, Centerfield has offices in New York, London, Boston and Jamaica.

Connect with Centerfield on LinkedIn.

Contact:



Steve Stratz

For Centerfield

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c33e8ac-f810-482d-b743-b41905778d43

