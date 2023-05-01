Submit Release
Latest News: Meg Medina Embarks on Tour as National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Meg Medina will launch her national tour with a visit to the communities of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Newburgh, New York this spring and summer.

During her tour, Medina will inspire students and families to experiment with “book talks” — the process of sharing books to start conversations and build excitement about reading. Medina, the eighth national ambassador, aims to emphasize books and stories as a part of everyday life, encourage story sharing and conversation among friends and within families, and to highlight libraries as a welcoming place for families to explore, learn and connect.

